Awesome Indie Game From Annapurna Interactive – News

Annapurna Interactive is behind many beloved indie games for the Nintendo Switch system, including Neon White, Kentucky Route Zero, and The Artful Escape. They recently announced another great game in the works!

From the creators of the acclaimed Prune, Hindsight is a narrative exploration game that spans a woman’s life from birth to the present, unraveling the memories of a woman who has lost her mother. Her players will revisit her home where she spent her childhood, sort out her belongings, step through her windows to reach her memories where time has stopped, and her unseen A glimpse into the future.

thirsty suitor

A thirsty suitor puts players in the role of Jara, a young woman who returns home for her sister’s wedding and confronts her past. With immensely varied gameplay, Jarra will battle her punks, random suitors, and eventually her exes to heal old wounds, ignite new truths, and discover what Jarrah will do in her own future. Try to understand what you want.

Passless

Developed by the award-winning team at ABZ, The Pathless sees players assume the role of a hunter, an archery master, traveling to a mysterious island to dispel the curse of darkness that rules the world. increase. Hunters must forge links with their eagle companions to hunt the fallen spirits. Players will explore misty forests filled with secrets, solve puzzles in ancient ruins, and be tested in epic battles. The bond between hunter and eagle, and the fate of the world are at stake.

model

Developed by Graceful Decay, Maquette takes place in a recursive world where players must navigate their memories by exploring a world within a world filled with awe-inspiring architecture . The game stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Seth Gabel as a couple who guide the player through the lifecycle of a loving relationship.

