TikTok has quietly added more than six minigames to its app





In recent weeks, TikTok has begun testing a small collection of mini-games within the app, TechCrunch reports. He has nine games available as part of this initiative,[リンクの追加]using the option[ミニゲーム]can be added to the video before uploading by selecting Viewers can tap the link that appears under their account username while the video is playing to play the linked game. When you play a game, you have the option to record your gameplay and then post it as a TikTok.

A TikTok spokesperson confirmed the pilot in a statement given to TechCrunch. We were always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community. He was currently looking to bring HTML5 games to his TikTok through integrations with third-party game developers and studios. TechCrunch reports that the test is designed to explore how TikToks users interact with the game and create content.

Games are found under the MiniGame submenu (left) that offers a collection of nine games to insert (middle). A link to the game appears in the final video (right). Screenshot: TikTok

TechCrunch reports that the games are available in the US and has confirmed they are also present in the UK version of the app. Developed by multiple third-party game studios, including Lotum. ByteDance acquired the Shanghai-based Moonton Technology game studio last year, according to Reuters.

The launch of the pilot follows a report by Reuters that TikTok plans to put more effort into the game. The service is believed to be exploring this area as a way for users to spend more time in apps and increase advertising revenue. Doesn’t appear to offer in-app purchases, two common ways to monetize .

TikTok is the latest social media platform to consider using games as a way to increase engagement. Early in its history, Facebook asked app developers to build games and other services on its platform. Zynga used this to create his one of the most popular social his games of all time in the form of FarmVille (this episode of Land of the Giants takes a closer look at this period in Facebook’s history). please give me). And just this week, Snap brought an augmented reality game to his Snapchat. Even Netflix is ​​looking to use gaming as a way to offer more value to its subscribers.

ByteDances social media platform is no stranger to gaming. Reuters previously reported that the game has been available to play through the Chinese version of the app (Douyin) since 2019, allowing users to live stream games played elsewhere. was doing.Last November, the company announced that in his deal with Zynga he would bring a game called Disco Loco 3D exclusively to his TikTok (although the game is[リンクの追加]It’s confusing because it’s outside the new MiniGame section of the menu). Another game called Garden of Good.

This latest rollout suggests that TikToks has even bigger plans for games on its platform. The Verges did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Correction Jul 29 3:25 PM ET: The name of the 3rd party studio was misspelled in this article. It’s Rotam, not Rotem. I’m sorry.

