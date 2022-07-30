Connect HubSpot to Webflow and Google Drive





new company

Triggered when a new company becomes available.

new contact

Triggered when a new contact is available.

Recently Created or Updated Company

Triggered when a company was recently created or updated.

Recently Created or Updated Contacts

Triggered when a contact was recently created or updated.

Line_item recently created or updated

Triggered when a line_item was recently created or updated.

Recently Created or Updated Products

Triggered when a product was recently created or updated.

new contract

Triggered when a new trade is available.

new email event

Triggered when all or specific new email events are available.

hubspot

Triggered when a new email timeline subscription is added to the portal.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when a new engagement is created.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when the form is submitted.

instant

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when a new line_item is available.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when a calendar task is created.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when a contact is added to the specified list.

instant

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when a new article is added to the COS blog.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when HubSpot posts a message to the specified social media channel.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when a new product is available.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when a new ticket becomes available.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when a company-specified property is offered or updated.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when the specified property on the contact is provided or updated.

instant

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when the specified property is offered or updated on a deal.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when a trade enters the specified stage.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Triggered when the specified property is provided or updated on a ticket.

schedule

trigger

hubspot

Add contacts to a specific static list.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a new company. Deprecated. For the most authentic Zap experience, switch to the Create Company action.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a company in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a contact in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create associations between objects.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a new calendar task.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a new engagement for your contact in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a message on designated social media channels and publish it instantly.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a new deal. Deprecated. For the most reliable Zap experience, switch to the Create Deal action.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a deal in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Add contacts to specific workflows.

schedule

action

hubspot

get the company

schedule

action

hubspot

Get contacts.

schedule

action

hubspot

get the deal.

schedule

action

hubspot

Get the public URL of a file uploaded using a HubSpot form.

schedule

action

hubspot

Get the Line_item.

schedule

action

hubspot

Get the product.

schedule

action

hubspot

Get a ticket.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a Line_item in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a blog post on the HubSpot COS blog.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a new custom enterprise event.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a product in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Remove associations between objects.

schedule

action

hubspot

Remove a contact from a specific static list.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a new submission for the selected form.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create a ticket in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Update your company in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Update the contact in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Update deals in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Update the Line_item in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Update your product in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Update the ticket in HubSpot.

schedule

action

hubspot

Delete email subscriptions.

schedule

action

hubspot

Create new contacts or update existing contacts based on email addresses.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find the company in the search. Deprecated. For the most authentic experience on Zap, switch to the “Find a company” search.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find the company in the search.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find contacts by searching.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find deals by searching. Deprecated. For the most authentic Zap experience, switch to a “Find Deal” search.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find deals by searching.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find associations between objects.

schedule

action

hubspot

Get existing owner by email.

schedule

action

hubspot

Search and retrieve details of a CRM Object pipeline stage.

schedule

action

hubspot

Get an existing owner by ID.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find line_item by searching.

schedule

action

hubspot

Search to find your product.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find your ticket by searching.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find the company in the search. Deprecated. For the most authentic experience on Zap, switch to the “Find a company” search.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find the company in the search.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find contacts by searching.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find deals by searching. Deprecated. For the most authentic Zap experience, switch to a “Find Deal” search.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find deals by searching.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find line_item by searching.

schedule

action

hubspot

Search to find your product.

schedule

action

hubspot

Find your ticket by searching.

schedule

action

web flow

Triggered when a new form submission occurs.

instant

trigger

web flow

Triggered when a new order is placed.

instant

trigger

web flow

Triggered when an order is updated.

instant

trigger

web flow

Adds a new item to the specified collection.

schedule

action

web flow

Add a new item to a specific collection on your public site.

schedule

action

web flow

fulfill the order.

schedule

action

web flow

refund the order.

schedule

action

web flow

do not fulfill the order.

schedule

action

web flow

Update an item.

schedule

action

web flow

Update a live item.

schedule

action

web flow

Update your order.

schedule

action

google drive

Triggered when a new file is added (in any folder).

schedule

trigger

google drive

Triggered when a new file is added directly to a specific folder (but not its subfolders).

schedule

trigger

google drive

Triggered when a new folder is added directly to a specific folder (but not its subfolders).

schedule

trigger

google drive

Triggered when a file is updated in a specific folder (but not its subfolders).

schedule

trigger

google drive

Creates a copy of the specified file.

schedule

action

google drive

Copy existing files from another service to Google Drive.

schedule

action

google drive

Create a new empty folder.

schedule

action

google drive

Move files from one folder to another.

schedule

action

google drive

Create a new file from plain text.

schedule

action

google drive

Upload files to Drive to replace existing files.

schedule

action

google drive

Add a sharing scope to the file’s sharing settings. Existing sharing settings will not be deleted. Provide a shared URL.

schedule

action

google drive

Search for a specific file by name.

schedule

action

google drive

Search for a specific folder by name.

schedule

action

google drive

Find or create a specific file v2.

schedule

action

google drive

Find or create a specific folder v2.

schedule

action

