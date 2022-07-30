Tech
Connect HubSpot to Webflow and Google Drive
new company
Triggered when a new company becomes available.
new contact
Triggered when a new contact is available.
Recently Created or Updated Company
Triggered when a company was recently created or updated.
Recently Created or Updated Contacts
Triggered when a contact was recently created or updated.
Line_item recently created or updated
Triggered when a line_item was recently created or updated.
Recently Created or Updated Products
Triggered when a product was recently created or updated.
new contract
Triggered when a new trade is available.
new email event
Triggered when all or specific new email events are available.
hubspot
Triggered when a new email timeline subscription is added to the portal.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when a new engagement is created.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when the form is submitted.
instant
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when a new line_item is available.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when a calendar task is created.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when a contact is added to the specified list.
instant
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when a new article is added to the COS blog.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when HubSpot posts a message to the specified social media channel.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when a new product is available.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when a new ticket becomes available.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when a company-specified property is offered or updated.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when the specified property on the contact is provided or updated.
instant
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when the specified property is offered or updated on a deal.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when a trade enters the specified stage.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Triggered when the specified property is provided or updated on a ticket.
schedule
trigger
hubspot
Add contacts to a specific static list.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a new company. Deprecated. For the most authentic Zap experience, switch to the Create Company action.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a company in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a contact in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create associations between objects.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a new calendar task.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a new engagement for your contact in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a message on designated social media channels and publish it instantly.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a new deal. Deprecated. For the most reliable Zap experience, switch to the Create Deal action.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a deal in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Add contacts to specific workflows.
schedule
action
hubspot
get the company
schedule
action
hubspot
Get contacts.
schedule
action
hubspot
get the deal.
schedule
action
hubspot
Get the public URL of a file uploaded using a HubSpot form.
schedule
action
hubspot
Get the Line_item.
schedule
action
hubspot
Get the product.
schedule
action
hubspot
Get a ticket.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a Line_item in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a blog post on the HubSpot COS blog.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a new custom enterprise event.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a product in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Remove associations between objects.
schedule
action
hubspot
Remove a contact from a specific static list.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a new submission for the selected form.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create a ticket in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Update your company in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Update the contact in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Update deals in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Update the Line_item in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Update your product in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Update the ticket in HubSpot.
schedule
action
hubspot
Delete email subscriptions.
schedule
action
hubspot
Create new contacts or update existing contacts based on email addresses.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find the company in the search. Deprecated. For the most authentic experience on Zap, switch to the “Find a company” search.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find the company in the search.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find contacts by searching.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find deals by searching. Deprecated. For the most authentic Zap experience, switch to a “Find Deal” search.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find deals by searching.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find associations between objects.
schedule
action
hubspot
Get existing owner by email.
schedule
action
hubspot
Search and retrieve details of a CRM Object pipeline stage.
schedule
action
hubspot
Get an existing owner by ID.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find line_item by searching.
schedule
action
hubspot
Search to find your product.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find your ticket by searching.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find the company in the search. Deprecated. For the most authentic experience on Zap, switch to the “Find a company” search.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find the company in the search.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find contacts by searching.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find deals by searching. Deprecated. For the most authentic Zap experience, switch to a “Find Deal” search.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find deals by searching.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find line_item by searching.
schedule
action
hubspot
Search to find your product.
schedule
action
hubspot
Find your ticket by searching.
schedule
action
web flow
Triggered when a new form submission occurs.
instant
trigger
web flow
Triggered when a new order is placed.
instant
trigger
web flow
Triggered when an order is updated.
instant
trigger
web flow
Adds a new item to the specified collection.
schedule
action
web flow
Add a new item to a specific collection on your public site.
schedule
action
web flow
fulfill the order.
schedule
action
web flow
refund the order.
schedule
action
web flow
do not fulfill the order.
schedule
action
web flow
Update an item.
schedule
action
web flow
Update a live item.
schedule
action
web flow
Update your order.
schedule
action
google drive
Triggered when a new file is added (in any folder).
schedule
trigger
google drive
Triggered when a new file is added directly to a specific folder (but not its subfolders).
schedule
trigger
google drive
Triggered when a new folder is added directly to a specific folder (but not its subfolders).
schedule
trigger
google drive
Triggered when a file is updated in a specific folder (but not its subfolders).
schedule
trigger
google drive
Creates a copy of the specified file.
schedule
action
google drive
Copy existing files from another service to Google Drive.
schedule
action
google drive
Create a new empty folder.
schedule
action
google drive
Move files from one folder to another.
schedule
action
google drive
Create a new file from plain text.
schedule
action
google drive
Upload files to Drive to replace existing files.
schedule
action
google drive
Add a sharing scope to the file’s sharing settings. Existing sharing settings will not be deleted. Provide a shared URL.
schedule
action
google drive
Search for a specific file by name.
schedule
action
google drive
Search for a specific folder by name.
schedule
action
google drive
Find or create a specific file v2.
schedule
action
google drive
Find or create a specific folder v2.
schedule
action
