Google Maps is more bike-friendly





Cyclists may be the only beings on earth who still ask others for directions. Because there is a lot of bike-specific knowledge you need that you can only get from other cyclists. How steep is that hill? What are the bike lanes for this route? Apps don’t usually tell you these things.

Now Google is adding some new features to Maps that will tell you these things. Improved views for cyclists include more data about bike lane locations, vehicle congestion, and bike routes (if available) showing whether the selected route includes steep hills will be It can also warn you about stairs along your route, or let you know there’s a gravel section to look forward to. Maps also provides turn-by-turn directions specifically for bikes.

Cyclists need to find another excuse to talk to each other. Maybe they complain about the lack of investment in transportation infrastructure.

Google is also adding photorealistic 3D views of landmarks and more subtle tools for sharing your location with others. Earlier this year, the company announced his map feature called Immersive View. This is an enhanced Street View setting that allows you to zoom and pan around the world with unprecedented freedom. Google’s new Landmark isn’t exactly that, and the company hasn’t revealed when the feature will actually arrive, but it does appear to be a step in that direction.

With the map update, we’re making some changes to the Google Play Store, the official repository for apps on Android devices. The update aims to clean up some of the more offensive app practices on the store. and limiting full-screen ads within apps. While the company changes may make advertising somewhat less intrusive, Google is not yet ready to completely phase out tracking cookies. Almost all Play Store updates go live by August 31st.

TikToks got the game

Clearly, no social platform is interested in staying in that lane anymore.While every other app is busy trying to become TikTok, the Chinese platform is keen to shake things up on its own. The app began its foray into gaming last November when it announced a partnership with game developer Zynga. (Farmville infamy, you know.) Now, as TechCrunch spotted, TikTok appears to be quietly rolling out some games on its platform. They have been created by several different developers, but at least none of his Zyngafor currently. The game is a small part of his TikToks platform, available when users tap on a video posted by someone who has the game attached to their upload. Play games in person videos.

TikTok has not officially announced the feature or commented on whether it will roll it out more broadly. But even if TikTok has a history of shelving some promising experiments like the Shop tab, expansion is certainly possible.

Yeah, YouTube wants to be TikTok too

In September 2020, YouTube launched the Shorts feature. This allows users to create quick clips of videos that can be played with endless scrolling. It’s not quite as zeitgeist as TikTok, but it’s had plenty of success with its video juggernaut. On Thursday, YouTube posted an update on its support page that allows users to convert portions of longer YouTube videos into his 60-second clips instead of creating short videos on their own. Creators can embed links that direct viewers to longer versions of their videos, bringing even more attention to the platform.

Everything else is TokTok now news

Instagram Gets Reel

Even if you haven’t used Instagram much, you’ve probably heard of the controversial Reels feature. It’s often a tab full of streaming videos from accounts you don’t follow. This is a blatant rip-off of TikTok, using some of the same songs and sound effects found on the hugely popular social his platform. And now Instagram has revealed that it plans to go all-in on full-screen, looping videos.

Last week, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, announced that it would change the site’s algorithm to something more similar to TikTok. Now it has flowed into Instagram and Reels.The backlash from users was quick. Reel has proven so unpopular that it has even managed to piss off a Kardashian or two. and tells users that the company’s usage data shows this experience is what they really want anyway. (She said she expects recommendations from Instagram to make up half of her Instagram feed.)

Mosseri retracted some of his remarks just one day later. In an interview with Platformer journalist Casey Newton, Mosseri said his Instagram took a big step, regrouped, and figured out how he wanted to move forward. However, this doesn’t seem to lead to a major change in plans, and will most likely slow the rollout down just enough to give the hype enough time to subside.

