Porsche unleashes 911 GT3 R race car for Le Mans and Daytona





Porsche has unveiled the latest 911 GT3 R. This is the race car that has entered the IMSA Endurance Series and will be competing in his 2024 Le Mans 24 Hours for the first time. Porsche has focused on improving drivability with his new GT3 R, redesigning the suspension to reduce tire wear and creating a wider power and torque band.

Developing a new race car is usually all about going faster. But in his two top endurance racing categories, the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the IMSA Sportscar Championship, a system called “Balance of Performance” limits a car’s ability to maintain parity, with one manufacturer dominating. prevent you from doing so. Rather than focus on speed, the new Porsche 911 GT3 R has been developed with durability and maneuverability in mind so that the sports car racer can easily conquer tough races like his 24 Hours of Daytona. it was done.

Of course, the 911 GT3 R is based on the current 992 generation 911 platform, but with a 1.9-inch longer wheelbase and an aluminum-steel composite frame covered almost entirely by carbon fiber body panels. The naturally aspirated, liquid-cooled horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine was inherited from the road car, but the displacement was increased from his 4.0-liter to 4.2-liter. Peak power reaches 565 horsepower, but more important to Porsche’s drivability goals is the torque and power band spread over more rev ranges.

The engine is still mounted in the rear, but Porsche has tilted it forward by 5.5 degrees to make more room for the rear diffuser. The sequential 6-speed gearbox was lifted from the low-speed, one-make racing GT3 Cup cars. Porsche Super Cup series modified for GT3 R.

The 911 GT3 R features an unequal length control arm suspension design at the front, multi-link rear suspension and adjustable KW shock absorbers with five settings. Porsche says the suspension is designed to reduce rear tire degradation, allowing racers to drive longer stints while maintaining performance, as well as making setup changes easier. The lengthened wheelbase is also said to increase tire life and improve grip consistency on long tracks.

Braking power is provided by a 6-piston 15.4-inch front steel disc and a 4-piston 14.6-inch rear disc, fixed to aluminum monobloc calipers. The traction control and ABS systems have also been overhauled to reduce brake and tire wear.

Aerodynamics plays a big role in the GT3 R. The front packaging has been relocated to raise the underbody section, working with the flat undertray and rear diffuser to create downforce. The massive rear wing also contributes to negative lift and, like the Roadgoing GT3, employs swan-neck mounts to improve aero efficiency by allowing cleaner airflow under the wing.

Inside, Porsche has moved the driver’s seat to the center of the vehicle and the six-point harness has been redesigned with a new clasp to allow faster driver changes during pit stops. His new 10.3-inch screen is taken from his GT3 Cup car and the multi-switch steering wheel from his current Le Mans-riding 911 RSR.

The GT3 R will hit the track at IMSA in 2023 and will qualify for the World Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans. GT3 cars start from 2024 when the 911 RSR replaces his current GTE sports car class. Naturally, driving his Porsche 911 race car doesn’t come cheap. The GT3 R is priced at $567,210.

This content will be imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in a different format or find more information on the website.

This content is created and maintained by a third party and has been imported into this page so that you can provide your email address. More information about this and similar content may be found on piano.io.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a40756403/porsche-911-gt3-r-race-car-le-mans-daytona/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos