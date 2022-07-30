The Google Pixels squeeze for Assistant was a buttonless button





The Pixel 2 is a nearly five-year-old phone, but it introduced features that make us nostalgic with each passing year. Called Active Edge, it allowed you to summon the Google Assistant by simply squeezing your phone. In some ways, it’s an unusual idea. But it effectively brought something that modern phones lack. It’s a way of physically interacting with your phone to get something done.

When you look at the sides of the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, you don’t see anything to indicate they have anything special. Sure, there’s the power button and volume rocker, but otherwise the sides are sparse. No need to wake up the phone, press and hold a physical or virtual button, or tap the screen. You squeeze and start talking.

When you look at the side of the Pixel 2, you’d never think it’s actually a button. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales/The Verge

We’ll talk about how useful this is in a minute, but I don’t want to get into how cool it is. A phone is a hard object made of metal and plastic, but the Pixel can recognize that I’m holding it more than just holding it. According to an old iFixit teardown, this is made possible by some strain gauges mounted inside the phone, which can detect slight flexing when the phone’s case is squeezed. For the record, this is a change my human nervous system cannot perceive. You can’t say the phone is crooked at all.

As this Reddit thread indicates, Active Edge’s usefulness probably comes down to whether you like using the Google Assistant. Personally, the only time I actually used a voice assistant on a daily basis was when I had a Pixel 2. What’s come in so handy is that the squeeze basically works all the time. Even when using apps that hide the navigation buttons, or when the phone’s screen is completely off, Active Edge has done the job.

While this was very useful for looking up interesting facts and doing simple calculations and transformations, ID claims that being able to remap Active Edge would have been much more useful. I enjoyed the Assistant, but if I could squeeze the flashlight to turn it on, I would have had instant access to my phone’s most important features, no matter what.

This version of the feature actually existed. The HTC U11, which came out a few months before the Pixel 2, had a similar, more customizable feature called Edge Sense. The two companies worked together on the Pixel and Pixel 2, explaining how they became Google’s devices. That same year, Google acquired his HTC mobile division team.

Active Edge isn’t even Google’s first attempt at using a touchscreen or physical buttons to control the phone. Years before the Pixel 2, Motorola used to twist the phone to open the camera and let you turn on the flashlight with a karate chop, much like shuffling music on his 2008 iPod Nano. . The camera shortcut was born during Google’s relatively brief ownership of Motorola.

But over time, phone makers moved away from allowing physical actions to access some key features. let’s You have to press and hold the power button to activate Siri, which has become a liability since Apple ditched the home button. To turn on the flashlight that you do many times a day, you have to wake up the screen and tap and hold the button in the left corner. The camera can be accessed by swiping left on the lock screen, so it’s a little more convenient, but the screen needs to be on for it to work. , the easiest way to access the flashlight or camera is through Control Center where you swipe down from the top right corner and try to select one specific icon from the grid.

So if you look up from your phone and see your cat doing something cute, chances are it’s stopped by the time you actually open the camera. It’s not that activating the camera or turning on the flashlight is difficult, just that a dedicated button or squeeze gesture might make it more convenient. I acknowledged this briefly when I created the battery case for The seconds saved here and there add up over the life of the phone.

To prove the point, here’s how fast my iPhone launches the camera compared to the Samsung Galaxy S22, where you can double-click the power button to launch the camera.

If you can launch your camera with the push of a button, you don’t have to think too much.

Neither phone handles screen recording and camera preview well, but the S22 opens the camera app before Ive even tapped the camera icon on the iPhone.

Unfortunately, even Google’s phones are immune to the disappearance of physical buttons. Active Edge will no longer appear on Pixels with 4A and 5 in 2020. Samsung also ditched the button that was once included for summoning a virtual assistant (which, unfortunately, happened to be Bixby).

There have been attempts to add virtual buttons that are activated by interaction with the device. For example, Apple has accessibility features that let you tap the back of your phone to launch actions or launch your own mini-programs in the form of shortcuts, and Google added similar functionality to his Pixels. did. But honestly, I don’t think they’re reliable enough. Virtual buttons that barely work aren’t great buttons. I had the powerful OtterBox on my phone, but Active Edge worked almost every time.

The physical controls on the phone aren’t completely gone. As I mentioned earlier, Apple has enabled things like Apple Pay and Siri to be activated with a series of taps or power button presses, and it’s now available on Android phones that can launch the camera and other apps by double-pressing the power button. Never run out. button.

However, I would argue that one or two shortcuts assigned to one button does not give you easy access to everything that should be easily accessible. To be clear, I’m not demanding that my phone be completely covered in buttons, but the major manufacturers have taken cues from phones of the past (and yes, they do). Yes, I know Sony fans from smaller phone makers), I think they should at least bring it back. 1 or 2 physical shortcuts. As Google indicated, you don’t necessarily need to add an extra physical key that needs waterproofing. Something as simple as a squeeze could be a button that gives users, or in the case of Pixels, quick access to features that Google deems essential.

