How innovation is helping fight hunger

FoodFinder Founder and CEO Jack Griffin responded on Quora:

Wouldn’t it be great if the latest and greatest technology being developed had to do with helping the poor and feeding the hungry instead of corporate NFTs and metaverse land plots? If so, there might actually be something that’s getting harder to come by these days: reasons for optimism!

Every day new innovations are made in the non-profit sector and by some of the social enterprises. Social enterprises know that technology built for good can meaningfully improve the lives of millions. This is especially true in the fight against hunger, a movement that has experienced (and overcome) its fair share of major challenges since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are just a handful of the latest and most influential technologies being developed as we speak to feed our neighbors in need.

Helping fight food waste: MEANS database and MealConnect. As two of the most widespread and most widely available food rescue apps developed in the last decade, both the MEANS database and the Feeding Americas MealConnect tool help save millions of pounds of food that would otherwise be wasted. I am collecting. It’s worth remembering how the United States actually produces more than enough food to feed everyone in the country. But research by leading universities, nonprofits, and industry leaders shows that about one-third of the food produced in the United States is wasted. With more than 40 million Americans still food insecure, food relief solutions such as MEANS and MealConnect are helping growers and businesses with surplus food to rebuild those meals for families in need. Tie to available food banks and food pantries. Helping add dignity to your food pantry line: OrderAhead. OrderAhead, a very recent innovation out of Feeding America’s food bank network, asks a very simple question. If you can pick and choose the foods you want from an online grocery store using tools like Instacart, why can’t people do that? food pantry? OrderAhead saves time and reduces food waste by allowing potential food pantry visitors to select the groceries and basic necessities they need most and have them ready when they arrive. significantly reduce the chance of becoming With the majority of America’s starving people now able to access the internet via mobile devices, this new wave of innovation will help combat America’s prejudice against poverty, allowing people to spend money instead of receiving handouts. Add dignity to a process similar to regular shopping. Helping people find places to get food aid: FoodFinder. Hungry families don’t know where to get free food or how to get it if they don’t even know it’s available in the first place. That’s where FoodFinder comes in as the number one source for when, where, and how to get help from over 45,000 food pantries and free food distribution sites spread across all 50 states. is. FoodFinder, which was born in 2014 from the idea of ​​a high school student at the time, is used by nearly 2 million people nationwide.

As someone who has spent more than a third of my life working on hunger relief, the creativity and compassion displayed by the teams leading all of the above innovations and countless others give me hope. Gives. It is undeniable that we face some great challenges. However, I am deeply impressed that young and veteran fighters alike are not likely to give up.

