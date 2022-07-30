Former Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer on New Climate Action





Facebook Inc. Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer

Bloomberg | Getty Images

When longtime Facebook executive Mike Schlepfer stepped down as chief technology officer at Meta earlier this year, he said he would devote his newfound free time and energy to addressing the climate crisis. rice field. This decision made him one of a growing number of tech workers who are turning their attention, time, and skills to climate change.

Schroepfer launched his climate philanthropy in early 2020 by funding basic scientific research through his organization, Additional Ventures. There wasn’t a single word of “Ahaha”. The moment a tech executive decides to use his resources to contribute to the response to climate change.

“Something flipped in 2020. I don’t know what it was, but I think it might be the age of my kids,” Schlepfer told CNBC in a video interview Wednesday. declined to be more specific about his children or family for privacy reasons.To help?”

Also, climate change is starting to affect his and his family’s daily life.

“We live in California, and now we have what’s called wildfire season, and smoke season where we check the AQI every day before we go out,” he said, referring to the Air Quality Index, a measure of air pollution. , and mentioned that possibility. Effects on human health. “And now we have HEPA filters and masks. It’s a real health risk for people very soon. And wildfires do happen, but much worse because of the drought. And It is directly related to climate change.”

Therefore, in 2020 Schroepfer began funding climate-related scientific research through Additional Ventures, a charity he founded. He educated himself on climate change, talked to people who knew more about the issue than he did, hired people to do research for him and keep him up to date.

We want a livable planet for our children and our children’s children. And you know, it’s not a foregone conclusion. I have an agency here. Let the progress begin.

Mike Schleepfer

Retiring CTO, Facebook

For Schroepfer and others he spoke to, one of the hardest and most important parts of deciding on actions to respond to climate change is figuring out how their skill set will best serve them. To understand.

“The good news and the bad news is that you have a lot of options. It’s good news. But you get overwhelmed quickly. It’s like the menu is too big. So you have to choose what to do.” You can’t, right?” Schroepfer told CNBC. “What we’re talking about is transforming economic transport, food, pretty much everything we do, buildings, everywhere we live, we need everybody.”

Funding for ocean carbon removal research

Schroepfer remains at Meta as a Senior Fellow, working on recruitment, artificial intelligence, and more. But much of his interest is already in new ventures.

“As an R&D executive, I have overseen many things, from building data centers to building AI labs to scaling products to billions. It’s about trying to understand where the is,” says Schroepfer.

In his first climate study, Schlepfer and an additional venture team focused on studying the potential for carbon dioxide storage in the oceans.

Carbon dioxide removal is an area of ​​the climate technology and innovation landscape that Schlepfer desperately needs, and is far behind where it is needed.

“We need to remove about 10 gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere each year, but we are doing very little,” Schroepfer said. “And it’s very expensive to do that. That’s why we need more funding. We also need scalable and cheap technology and solutions.”

Meta is one of a collection of companies led by Stripe and including Google and McKinsey that will pay to remove carbon as a way to revitalize the nascent industry and give innovators in the space some certainty. Participated in a commitment of $925 million. There will be demand for the technology they are building. But that’s just the beginning, “he’s 1/1,000th of what we need to send in a year,” he said.

One area of ​​carbon removal that has garnered considerable interest but is still far from commercialization, Schlepfer says, is to store carbon in the oceans, or “strengthen this existing natural pump. is the idea.

“Most importantly, there has been very little funding in this area, and these are deep scientific questions,” Schroepfer said. “It’s early days, and it feels like a place where we can really contribute because there’s very little funding here and we could really help catalyze the basic scientific question of whether this works.” Is it safe? We would like to consider this as a possibility in the future.”

His philanthropy has also led Schlepfer to the Carbon Plan, a non-profit climate science data organization; Carbon 180, a non-profit organization working to advance carbon removal policies; We also funded Activate, a non-profit organization that helps businesses scale. to combat climate change.

Innovation, not limitation

In addition to its philanthropic activities, Schlepfer invests in companies working on climate change. He declined to name his investments, but said they were all early-stage companies, some still in stealth mode with no websites. I was impressed by the sophistication of the innovators in the field.

Schroepfer told CNBC, “A very passionate entrepreneur has launched a range of climate-focused companies, from creative ways to capture carbon, to fusion, to large-scale decarbonized transportation. I see it going up,” he said.

Not surprisingly, Schroepfer believes in the potential of technology to combat climate change. Because it opens the door to new ways of doing things, he says, rather than asking consumers to do less with less.

“The reason I’ve been in technology for 25 years is because technology has the magical ability to remove difficult decisions and constraints,” he said.

Instead of thinking about how people should cut, limit, and limit their consumption, Schlöpfer has the idea that new technologies can drive continued growth, but that “If we change our economy, we can decarbonize a lot of what we do. It’s a good thing and we can actually build a lot more prosperity and a better product.”

Electric cars are a prime example, he said. “If you’ve ever driven an electric car, it’s better than a gas car. It requires less maintenance, it’s faster, it’s quieter, and it literally doesn’t pollute where you have kids and family. It’s just better.” It’s a product,” he said Schroepfer.

The reason I’ve been in technology for 25 years is because it has the magical ability to remove difficult decisions and constraints.

Mike Schleepfer

Former CTO of Facebook

For the same reason, hydrofoil ships will become increasingly popular, Schroepfer predicts. They will be much more efficient, smoother and sleeker than current freighters, he told CNBC. “He said, 10 years from now, will there be hydrofoil boats in New York Harbor, the Hudson River, San Francisco Bay? Oh yeah.”

This model can and should be replicated in other categories. “And that’s exactly what I think about in technology and engineering, how do we make the bigger pie better for everyone, rather than making hard tradeoffs?” He said: It’s worth noting that Schroepfer also recognizes that technological innovation alone is not enough to solve climate change.

strict optimism

Schroepfer is not the only company interested in investing in climate technology. This sector is still not good enough to address climate change, but has grown significantly over the last 2, 2, 5 years. much more. ”

But any growing sector has a rate of failure. Of course it is, he said. When considering a company to invest in, Schroepfer looks not only at whether the company can increase its climate impact, but also whether it can make a profit.

“The way I’ve approached this is, on the whole, very optimistic, but very rigorous on the other side,” he said. On the whole, people aren’t going to pay more for a product because it’s good for the climate on a large scale.

“Most people can’t afford eco-friendly insurance. So we have to build a business that says this is the same or lower price, equal or better, and happens to be much less carbon intensive. will be,” said Schroepfer.

This problem is particularly difficult for carbon removal techniques. There is no existing market in the United States, with the exception of a few companies choosing to voluntarily pay for carbon removal. When asked where the demand to expand the carbon removal industry beyond the interested and willing large corporations would come from, Schroepfer acknowledged the challenge.

“I put my finger on the hardest problem here, so I spend a lot of time on it,” says Schroepfer. “I agree it’s not resolved as of 2022. But it’s one thing many people are working towards solving.”

But he says it’s a basic reality that people need to remove carbon from the atmosphere. This has led to companies voluntarily offering to purchase carbon removals, companies having to pay for carbon removals to meet their own ESG goals, increasing public pressure and, ultimately, , government regulation of carbon emissions.

None of these changes will come easily or quickly, Schroepfer said, but the planet has no other choice and is willing to continue contributing.

“We want a livable planet for our children and our children’s children. And you know, that’s not a foregone conclusion. We are here have an agency in let’s start making progress we can do it little by little it can be slow we can get there we can make people’s lives better overall says Schroepfer.

About that belief: The day after this interview, Schlepfer e-mailed this reporter, asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) and Senator Joe Manchin (DW.Va. includes, among many others, a tax credit called 45Q for carbon sequestration.

“For optimism,” was the subject line of the email.

