Google’s Gaming Dashboard could soon be extended to select Android 13 phones





What you need to know Google’s Gaming Dashboard may be coming to other Android 13 phones soon. The changelog for the new Google system update shows it’s coming to select devices running Android 13. Year.

Google’s Gaming Dashboard has been exclusive to Pixel phones since its debut on Android 12, but that could change soon with a new update for Google System Updates.

The Android Police (opens in new tab) found an updated Google system update changelog (opens in new tab). This confirms that the dashboard will appear on “selected” devices running Android 13.[Phone] Use the Gaming Dashboard to extend battery life and boost performance, block calls and notifications while you play, access your Play Games achievements, and more. Available on select devices running Android T. ”

Initial speculation based on that language is that we believe this gaming experience will come to the Google Pixel 6a, which recently hit stores. It launched on Android 12 out of the box, but you’ll almost certainly see the Game Dashboard feature when you update to Android 13.

However, the changelog is unclear as to whether Game Dashboard will also apply to other non-Pixel devices running Android 13.

With this feature, you can quickly access performance settings adjustments, live stream your gameplay via YouTube, view your Google Play achievements, disable notifications, and more.

Android Central has reached out to Google for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

Whether or not Game Dashboard will come to third-party Android smartphones remains speculation for now. However, recent clues (opens in new tab) suggested that this feature would be coming to Google Play Services in the future. Non-Pixel owners can only hope it’s headed in that direction.

google pixel 6a

Powered by the flagship Tensor chipset, the Pixel 6a is a mid-range powerhouse. Incredibly stylish and surprisingly cheap, it should be your next smartphone.

