Standardization vs Innovation: An Interesting Case for USB-C





After a decade of consultation and debate, on June 7, the European Union approved a directive requiring virtually all electronic devices sold in the EU to be equipped with a USB-C charging port by 2024. Did. This would legally impose a single electronic device charging standard for the vast European market. This requirement applies to everything from laptops and speakers to smartphones. The move sparked a global debate over whether it’s time for governments to set mandatory standards for charging ports on electronic devices, ending more than 30 years of port and device innovation and pervasiveness. .

In the United States, three senators wrote to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond asking the United States to begin the process of mandatory standards for electronic billing. Unsurprisingly, some commenters objected to government intervention on the grounds that governments should not pick winners and losers to stifle innovation, while others I applauded it for the reason that mandatory charging standards would allow consumers to avoid the waste of constantly throwing out old charging cables/devices. buy a new one. Regarding this issue, Apple states: We continue to worry that strict regulations mandating only one type of connector will stifle rather than encourage innovation.

USB-C, the latest version of the USB family of electronic ports, was approved as a voluntary industry standard in 2014 and is gradually being implemented in most laptops, smartphones, and other manufacturers, sometimes along with other ports. Implemented. More importantly, so far, no manufacturer has prevented us from introducing new charging ports/devices or scrapping old ones. , is arguably the most associated with Apple. Apple regularly introduces new ports and currently relies on his iPhone’s Lightning port. Anyone who has owned a cell phone or laptop for the last 30 years has used charging ports for generations.

Full disclosure: From the early 1990s to the 2010s, I kept all my old charging devices under the silly assumption that I might one day be able to reuse them. I ended up throwing out a shoebox full of outdated chargers. My experience shows the huge and perhaps unique role environmental impacts have played in this debate over power port/device standardization and innovation. Unlike the most basic economic debates around mandatory standards and unlimited innovation, the EU debate over USB-C is focused on the environmental impact of consumers throwing away their old charging devices and this e-waste. has significantly changed its impact on the global climate. Waste avoidance has never been an important aspect of the debate around standardization and innovation, but now it is.

The debate around standardization and innovation is as old as civilization. Standardizing things creates economies of scale, lower costs, and more predictability. Free innovation, on the other hand, opens the door to free new ideas and imaginative (and often unsuccessful) innovation. Of course, the final standardization is standardization by law. For example, in the 1800s investors in certain types of railroad design successfully argued for the importance of a single legal railroad standard track width (and thereby axle width), and non-standard railroad gauge widths. suggested that the mishmash of Engines and cars on the line of one gauge will not work on another gauge, hence the cost.

By contrast, since the 1950s, the computer industry has grown in a very different environment. Throughout the 1990s, these industries were unregulated and effectively controlled by large corporate buyers, including governments in general and military organizations in particular. Agree to non-binding standards without the burden (some say benefit) of government regulators. In such an unregulated industry, non-binding standards were often proprietary, but over time open standards facilitating add-ons/applications played an increasingly important role.

For things like charging electronics, this environment has allowed both standardization and radical innovation to coexist in the computer industry. Technical debates and market forces tended to drive standards, not laws, but innovators willing to take risks innovate and introduce new products/services/features outside the agreed-upon standards. Nevertheless, this hybrid environment contributed to a vendor oligopoly, as large institutional customers/buyers typically formed a relatively small group that preferred the benefits of the standard. Additionally, the combination of proprietary features, customer loyalty, and distribution chains allows large vendors to add non-standard, proprietary features at any time. Some describe these unique innovations as potentially controversial and add significant value, while others describe them as forcing existing customers to purchase useless features, naturally returning to their electronic charging obligations. increase.

For most Americans, perhaps the most prominent example of the advantages/disadvantages of standardization and innovation is the low-power power plugs we all see on our walls. Electricity he began to spread across the United States beginning in the 1880s, and power plugs began to appear by the 1890s, but Harvey believed that Hubbell would have two flat, parallel plugs and sockets as we know them today. It was in 1912 that he introduced the By the 1920s, the plug/socket Hubbell design had become the standard and was soon mandated by law. Mandated by law and after some refinements, the basic design has been preserved for over a century. Some argue that this forced standardization of electrical plugs stifled innovation, while others argued that it reduced costs, promoted safety, and encouraged adoption. Importantly, the forced standardization of the basic design of electrical plugs seems to have led to innovation in a wide range of innovations beyond the basic shape of the plug.

And it’s at the center of a new debate about whether the US should follow the EU’s lead and mandate USB-C for electronic devices. Government agencies move slowly, so once electronic charging standards are fixed by law and vendors and customers build expectations for them, it will take years or decades to change. This obviously doesn’t mean the end of innovation in charging electronics, as it does with electrical plugs. But that means that the precise definition of electronic billing law defines innovations that are otherwise directed.

Roger Cochetti provides consulting and advisory services in Washington, DC. From 1981 until 1994 he served as Senior Executive of Communications Satellite Corporation (COMSAT). He also directed IBM’s Internet public policy from 1994 until he was in 2000, after which he served as Senior Vice President and Chief He Policy. He is an Officer at VeriSign and he is Group Policy Director at CompTIA. He served on the State Department’s Advisory Committee on International Communications and Information Policy during the Bush and Obama administrations, testified numerous times on Internet policy issues, and served on advisory boards for the FTC and various United Nations agencies. I was. He is the author of Mobile Satellite Communications Handbook.

