Digital transformation could solve data fragmentation in private markets

Private markets have a tremendous impact on global capitalism. They move trillions of dollars into funding and investment each year, often leading them to high-tech development ventures. However, the fund itself is poorly invested in technology, investing only one-third to one-half of what public financial institutions commit to innovation as a percentage of their returns. As a result, the legacy of traditional methods remains, hindering investor experience and data control since the inception of most funds. This bottleneck at the very point of capital inflow confused both investors and fund managers and persisted throughout the fund’s lifecycle.

Pain (symptoms) and root causes (data fragmentation)

Private markets, engines of investment in innovation, have lagged behind the digital transformation of critical activities related to capital raising and money management. Trade execution and compliance also depend on these processes. Virtually all participants, from investors (Limited Partners, or LPs) to fund managers (General Partners, or GPs), and their attorneys and fund administrators, are faced with archaic paperwork when onboarding investors. I feel inefficient. Relying on PDF forms, Excel spreadsheets, and manual processes has become more of a problem these days, thanks to a talent shortage that aligns with the need to scale to the wider LP market, including retail investors.

Post-COVID-19, more funding is accelerating the adoption of workflow automation, which is a big step forward, but not a solution as a whole. That’s because a major obstacle to optimizing the relationship between fund formation and LPs is the long-standing layer of inconsistent data the industry operates on. Investors, regulators, individual funds or fund families, and various portfolio companies all structure and view data differently.

Addressing this challenge requires the complex task of strategic architectural choices and data transformations.

Modernization of the private market starting with fund formation

Process automation can radically improve the investor experience, reduce data entry errors, meet compliance requirements and manage the LP lifecycle. A workflow for gathering the necessary information replaces the cumbersome and frictional sequence of qualifying and onboarding investors. In addition, it guides investors to enter information correctly and performs data integrity checks. Funds can reduce onboarding time and friction, speed up fund formation, and deliver the Red His Carpet experience investors have come to expect. At a time when private equity investment is slowing, this is attractive to fund managers.

As is done in many industries, automated platforms can capture data once, validate it, and hand it over automatically, avoiding transcription errors. This reduces processing costs, but also improves downstream data quality and throughput.

Do you address data discrepancies head-on or in the middle?

Clearly, once a fund is operational, each fund has its own data model and portfolio companies have their own structure for reporting results. An industry-wide standardized data protocol is an ideal solution for private markets, but it is also elusive and requires consensus among many actors. In other words, it is the responsibility of the practitioner and his software vendor to adopt tools and methods to normalize data and avoid fragmented and disparate data structures. Building this kind of platform requires careful architectural trade-offs between being prescriptive (do it our way or not) and more adaptive (do it your way if you need to). .

A workflow solution must balance a standardized, set approach with the ability to customize and match specific funding practices. Especially large funds tend to require more customization. Keep in mind that your solution needs to be flexible enough to meet changing compliance requirements. It is imperative that the fund continues to comply with its fiduciary duty to its investors by ensuring that all investors are eligible and meet the SEC’s requirements.

New technologies contribute to private market solutions

With expectations rising, no fund manager wants to be left behind. A workflow platform provides a common starting point, especially when domain-specific business logic is embedded. Cutting-edge technologies are likely to be integrated into the private market as they embrace digital transformation.

Blockchain could serve as an industry ledger for transactions across private markets in the future. It can also help with both KYC and AML, reducing unnecessary data duplication, facilitating the tracking of financial transactions, and helping drive clear and uniform requirements for due diligence. Blockchain experiments for stock trading are already underway. Whether blockchain will play a major role in private markets will depend on funds adopting standardized data protocols. A protocol like this is the elusive Holy Grail for the industry. Blockchain technology also needs to mature further and overcome well-documented deficiencies such as performance, scalability, etc. RPA (Robotic Process Automation) will help funds interface with LPs in areas beyond qualifications and onboarding. RPA tools are essentially bot programs that can automate routine tasks performed on older legacy systems. Funds cannot easily retire or replace these critical processes, so they can be automated with RPA. Applying RPA to mundane tasks and freeing up resources to handle higher-order work can save more time for efficient back-office operations. Ultimately, RPA bots trained in the private market vertical can help offload aspects of the GP/LP relationship, such as batch routing of transactional paperwork and reconciliation of monthly reports. AI and ML are driving smarter analysis and understanding. By making decisions and directing orders to your flagship bots, AI can extend their influence and add use cases to handle more complex scenarios. AI must be good at parsing and sifting through vast amounts of data at lightning speed, as long as the data is collected. A typical AI problem has always been how to ensure data is ready, requiring extensive data collection and rigorous human training. These difficult assumptions are often overlooked when AI systems are deployed within an organization. An AI-driven system with full access to industry-wide data can enhance compliance, diligence, and KYC/AML from the back office and provide powerful dynamics for seeking trading opportunities from the front office. Expected. Our low-code and no-code (LCNC) solutions allow you to update and customize your platform to fit your fund-specific processes without relying on software developers. Current legacy solutions are rigid, monolithic and often hard-coded, making it difficult or impossible to update to modern standards. These tools help address data normalization challenges as new funds, portfolio companies, and functions are added to digital transformation initiatives.

For certain internal workflow use cases, LCNC promises rapid configuration and deployment of pre-engineered software modules. With limited or no programmer resources, a business or IT specialist can create a basic stand-alone application to process investor data and documents on the backend. This comes with the caveat that no-code programs are less portable and less scalable. I have a problem with edge cases. Also, dealing directly with external customers is risky. With the right resources, a combination of both low-code and no-code solutions can potentially bridge the reporting and compliance gap between traditional processes and current fund operational demands.

By taking the first step in digital transformation workflow automation, private market funds are fundamentally improving how they operate, removing friction and wasting time from the investment process. At the same time, confidence in data quality and compliance has increased, and investor satisfaction has increased. Going forward, adaptable architectures and multi-layered data transformations using new technologies will allow private market funds to continue the gains achieved in the first stage of innovation.

Alin Bui is the Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Anduin.

