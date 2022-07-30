Google Pixel 6a review: cheap and very smart





Google Pixel 6a review (Image: GOOGLE • GETTY) This article contains affiliate links. Pixel 6a: 60 Seconds review

If you’re looking for a cheap smartphone, look no further than the Pixel 6a. This mid-range device has intelligent features found in its more expensive siblings, such as an excellent transcript dictation feature that converts spoken words into editable text, and live translation for understanding foreign languages ​​in real time. Many of the There’s also a mind-boggling Magic Eraser that removes photo bombers from photos with a tap of the display.

Inside, you’ll find Google’s fast Tensor processor (the same brain that powers the £849 Pixel 6 Pro) and clever AI that makes every shot look like it was shot by a pro. It has an excellent dual-lens rear camera. .

There’s a lot to love about it, especially since the 6a costs only £399, but there are a few things I don’t like about it. Rival Android devices in this price range come with fast 120 Hz screens, triple-lens cameras and big 5,000 mAh batteries (the 6a includes his 4,400 mAh power pack in the tiny).

I really like the 6a’s unique style, but it feels a little cheap in the hand and lacks other features like wireless charging.

That said, if you want a super smart Android device on a budget, the Pixel 6a can’t be beat.

Pixel 6a: Full review

Google made a big impression when it unveiled its flagship Pixel 6 smartphone late last year. Fans can now get many of the premium features found in these devices at a much lower price.

This is all due to the launch of the £399 Pixel 6a which has just arrived in stores around the world. Google has packed a lot of smart upgrades into this mid-range phone, including his Tensor processor, the same as the £849 Pixel 6 Pro. Express.co.uk has tested it and here is our full review

Google Pixel 6a costs just £399 (Image: Express Newspaper)

Pixel 6a design and display

The Pixel 6a has the same distinct style as its more expensive siblings, and that’s not a bad thing. I really like what Google has done with these latest smartphones because the two-tone color scheme and the camera bar that stretches across the back case give it a truly unique identity. Not everyone likes this look, but at least the Pixel 6 series looks different from all the other Android devices that have flooded the market in recent years.

Another advantage of this camera bar is that unlike all the other phones we tested, the device doesn’t shake when you put it on your desk and send a message.

We don’t mind the 6a’s styling, but it’s not sold the way it feels.Despite the glass and metal construction, everything including the buttons feels a little cheap and a little plastic-like I feel

To flip things around, there’s a very nice 6.1-inch OLED display that’s bright, colorful, and detailed.

The visuals look great, and you’ll have no trouble bingeing on the box set or enjoying the odd movie.

The only slight disappointment is the 60Hz refresh, which feels rather slow.Other phones in this price range, including the new Nothing Phone (1), have fast 120Hz technology for faster scrolling. And it’s a shame Google didn’t find a way to bring this upgrade to cheap smartphones.

The Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch OLED screen (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Pixel 6a power and battery

Google made a major change in 2021, ditching the usual Qualcomm brainpower that powered all its previous devices. His flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro got their power from a new Tensor chip designed and manufactured in-house by Google instead of having a Snapdragon inside. I’m impressed with this silicon in these models and the exact same brain function of the midrange 6a.

This is great news because it means that even those on a tight budget can get a device that can handle all their usual digital demands.

Comprehensive testing has shown that Google’s Tensor chips can’t match the power of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 silicon, but they can still perform tasks with great ease.

That stellar performance continues when it comes to battery life, with the 6a lasting all day without having to go anywhere near a plug.

And if you need it to last a little longer, there’s an extreme battery saver mode that lasts up to 72 hours before you need to refill.

The rear case has a very nice dual-lens camera (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Pixel 6a camera

I really like the Pixel 6a’s camera as it takes the stress out of taking pictures. Simply point and shoot, Google’s clever AI will take care of the rest, and most images you snap with your device will appear in good enough quality for an Instagram post.

A dual lens setup offers a variety of options, including wide-angle photography and 2x zoom.

There’s also Google’s nifty Night Sight mode, which snaps images in complete darkness without the need for flash, and the regular portrait option, which adds DSLR-style depth of field to your images. A favorite feature is the Magic Erase tool that removes unwanted Photobomber images with a simple tap of the screen.

It’s incredibly smart and works flawlessly almost every time. In addition to pin-sharp images, the 6a can also shoot video in full 4K and has his regular Slo-Mo mode if you prefer. The 6a’s camera doesn’t have a flash, but I like the simplicity of it. When it comes to family album snapshots, it accommodates everything most people need and want.

Google Pixel 6a camera sample (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Google Pixel 6a camera sample (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Google Pixel 6a camera sample (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

A magic eraser can remove background people (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Pixel 6a smart features

One of the biggest reasons to buy a Google phone is to have access to all the coolest smart features. The Pixel 6a may be cheaper, but it’s packed with intelligent upgrades that are incredibly useful. Our favorite feature is the transcript dictation feature that magically converts spoken words into editable text. Google handles this almost error free.

There’s also a great live translation feature to help summer vacationers understand the local jargon. Of course, the device also has full access to the incomparable Google Assistant, letting you know when your call center is busiest and more before you call.

All these features make the Pixel 6a a very smart and small smartphone that is very hard to beat.

Google Pixel 6a comes in three colors (Image: GOOGLE)

Despite its rather low price, the 6a has plenty of extras like an under-screen fingerprint scanner and full access to the latest 5G data speeds for fast downloads on the move.

Google also promises Pixel owners remove features every few months with software updates that send new features, tricks, and wallpapers to these devices.

Pixel 6a comes with 3 free months of YouTube Premium and Google One. Plus, these Google-made phones always get next-gen Android upgrades before any other device.

Sadly, like wireless charging, a 120Hz screen, and most new phones, there’s no charger in the box. The fingerprint reader is also a bit slow to respond, and the stereo speakers are definitely not the best when it comes to audio quality.

Pixel 6a price

The Pixel 6a costs £399, but that’s not all. Google and Amazon are currently offering this phone with Pixel Buds for free, with some very cheap deals. Three has a deal that includes his Pixel Buds free from £30 a month. There is also a deal from EE offering this device for just £25 a month, which is pretty cheap.

If you don’t need a network contract, Google also offers an interest-free credit on your 6a purchase. That means you can own it for just £16.63 per month.

Google Pixel 6a review (Image: EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS)

Pixel 6a verdict

Pixel 6a – Overview

what we loved

Solid performance Great camera Unrivaled smart features Great battery life Great price

what we didn’t do

The design is still controversial No 120Hz display No wireless charging and no plugs in the box

6a has a lot to offer. If you want a smarter device than an Oxford graduate, look no further than the 6a. Thanks to the power of Google, this phone packs a lot of neat features, all for under £400, which is more than half the price of the Pixel 6 Pro.

The screen is bright, the battery life is great, and the camera takes decent shots no matter how bad your photography skills are.

We love this device, but it’s not perfect.Other phones in this price range offer better features, like more rear lenses, bigger batteries, 120Hz displays, and wireless charging.

That said, the Pixel 6a is unlikely to disappoint you, and Google’s promise of regular updates and new features makes it an attractive proposition.

The 6a isn’t all that exciting, but it’s definitely something to consider if you want a robust, reliable, and great smartphone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/science-technology/1647054/Google-Pixel-6a-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos