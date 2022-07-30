Tackling Climate Change and the State of the Economy : NPR





Democratic bills to address climate change and health care costs, economic turmoil and China’s warning of a possible visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among this week’s topics.

Scott Simon, Host:

President Biden recovered from COVID this week and got another kind of boost from Senator Joe Manchin – support for a new appropriations bill.

(Soundbite from archived recording)

President Joe Biden: Government work is slow, frustrating, and sometimes even infuriating. Then the hours, days and months of hard work of those who refuse to give up will pay off.

Simon: Meanwhile, the true health of the US economy remains in turmoil. NPR’s Ron Elving will be on board. Ron, thank you so much for staying with us.

RON ELVING, BYLINE: Nice to meet you, Scott.

Simon: Let’s start with the economy. A new report shows the economy contracted for the second straight quarter this week.

ELVING: If you use the popular definition of two consecutive quarters of contracting gross domestic product, this is a numerical recession. But that is not the only criterion. There is another one that looks at more data and more criteria. This is from the U.S. Economic Research Council, the official arbitrator on when recessions begin and end. And Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the economy is not in recession yet. Interestingly, the stock market surged after the Fed hiked rates this week and got some scary numbers on inflation and economic growth. All three major indices showed his three-day solid gains, the highest in recent months. Standard and Poor’s had their best month since 2020. Therefore, not everyone reads economic signals in the same way.

Simon: The semiconductor bill passed both houses of Congress this week with bipartisan support. I think I haven’t said it in a while. How important is it?

ELVING: It’s hard to say. It shows that it can. So this is a positive development for both sides. Well, Republican support certainly wasn’t universal. House Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy voted against it. But enough Republicans entered the Senate to get this done. And it was the realization that it was important for the United States to meet China’s challenges in the world of high-tech innovation and production, particularly semiconductor chips here. I expect you to sign the bill.

Simon: We also have a big announcement this week – secret talks between Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin have come out. Tell me about the Control Inflation Act of 2022.

Erving: This is back from the grave. It’s an effort to salvage the rest of last year’s Democrats’ overall agenda. Of course, we now have a whole new title for reducing inflation. As you said, last year’s big shopping list went nowhere because West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said no. This week, Democrats unveiled a much-reduced but still recognizable version of that long-suffering law. This includes funding to address climate change, and far more money than advocates on the issue thought they could get just weeks ago. It’s not going as far as they’d like, but it’s an important start.It also gives the government powers to curb drug price hikes, including higher taxes on the wealthy.

Simon: And the Republicans seem completely caught off guard by this deal.

Erving: They were just as caught off-guard as we were. They thought last year’s big Biden package was dead. And this year’s negotiations seemed to have broken down just a few days ago. That’s why Manchin’s turnaround this week was so important. This is not a finished product. I’m not sure if all 50 Democrats will attend, they will all need them. And that has proven to be too high a bar several times in this Congress.

SIMON: As you can see, there is no time to vote. Will this give Democrats a boost as they head into the midterm elections?

Erving: If all goes well, if things go well, and the winds are favorable, the Democrats still have a chance of avoiding the widely predicted 2010-style catastrophe this November. This summer’s polls show the Democrats running alongside the Republicans, even now when everything went wrong.

Simon: Of course, I’m asking about the controversy over Speaker Pelosi’s intention to travel to Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping uttered some strong words during his two-hour conversation with President Biden this week, including burning anyone who plays with fire. How serious is this?

Elbing: At a time when relations with China are particularly sensitive, it’s exciting at least. There are a lot of saber rattles. But it’s also a key moment in our long-standing support for Taiwan, which sits across a narrow strait from mainland China. In mainland China, the Chinese government seems to see Taiwan in the same way Putin views Ukraine. The speaker was a longtime critic of the Beijing administration and a great defender of Taiwan. It seems that they are determined to do so.

SIMON: Many thanks to Ron Elving from NPR.

Elving: Thank you Scott.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. all rights reserved. For more information, visit his website’s Terms of Use and Permissions page at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are produced by NPR contractors on a rush deadline. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recordings of NPR’s shows are audio recordings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/07/30/1114697032/the-week-in-politics-addressing-climate-change-and-whats-going-on-with-the-econo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos