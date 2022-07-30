Google Addresses Stadia Shutdown Rumors





Google this week addressed rumors suggesting the tech company’s Google Stadia platform is in the final stages of shutting down by the end of the summer. The rumor led people to ask Google if this was true, and the official Google Stadia account replied that they had no plans to shut down the service. While reassuring, it’s worth recognizing that a simple Twitter reply is unlikely to share a shutdown announcement.

Critics of Google Stadia, who cited the platform’s difficult launch and progress since release, gave the rumors credit, while others said Google had already made plans for a platform with a timeframe that would be extended by months. The rumors in question came from accounts dedicated to cataloging services (there are many) that were killed by Google. So, besides the fact that they were friends of friends, some were skeptical of the rumors. -Type situation.

“An old colleague and friend, he is now one of Google’s Regional Managers,” said the rumor. “He’s actually the one I started using Stadia for. They had a pretty big employee/retail seminar in California last weekend, and in short Google is starting their exit plans. They didn’t have an exact date for the end of service, but they said by the end of the summer.”

Rumors continued to suggest that a refund offered in the last month of the service would notify subscribers of the service shutdown before it occurred.

In response to all of that, Twitter users asked their Google Stadia account if the platform was shutting down. Google said no.

“Stadia is not shutting down,” was the reply.

A former colleague of mine is now one of Google’s Social Managers. A large seminar was held in California last weekend. Simply put, you can now play Wavetale on Stadia Pro at no additional cost until August 1st.

The account followed up with its own tweet teasing the initial rumors while promoting free games available on Stadia.

