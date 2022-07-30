Itsmyne by NFT Labs confirms NFT implementation in Tottenham Hotspur FC and AS Roma’s I-Tech Cup games





With Itmyne, you can collect your first sports NFT in less than a minute.

Itmyne, a social plus sports NFT marketplace by NFT Labs, was selected as the NFT to over 30,000 fans for the I-Tech Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and AS Roma

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — NFT Labs has selected its product Itsmyne as the technology solution for the I-Tech Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and AS Roma by HYPE Sports Innovation We are happy to announce that It will be held on July 30 at Sammy Offer his stadium in Haifa, Israel.

This game is part of the I-Tech Cup, a format created by event organizer MTR7. Their aim is to showcase technology and its innovations in Israel, a well-known start-up nation.

The I-Tech Cup will be an unprecedented opportunity to showcase the future of live sports both in stadiums and at home. The I-Tech Cup is an exhibition match, without the regulations and restrictions associated with traditional federation and league frameworks. This allows fans to experience cutting-edge solutions never seen before.

As part of the solution, NFT Labs will issue commemorative NFTs via the Itsmyne web application. Not only do these serve as memories of iconic matches, but they also serve as a means of randomized rewards in the form of other his NFTs and sports memorabilia. Commemorative NFTs are similar in some ways to ticket stubs that fans may keep to commemorate their participation in their team’s game, but they are digital and permanent records. At the I-Tech Cup, fans can claim his NFT for their favorite team within a minute of him. No cryptocurrency wallet, cryptocurrency experience, or previous cryptocurrency experience required!

Fans can initiate the claim process from any device via a URL and complete the process in less than a minute!

Ahead of the game, NFT Labs will be attending the VIP SportsTech Innovation Expo to showcase additional global solutions highlighting the innovations that will shape the future of the sports industry over the next five years.

NFT Labs CEO Atharva Sabnis said: We aim to bring this new technology to the masses by making it intuitive and easy for non-crypto natives to use.

Amir Raveh, Founder and President of HYPE Sports Innovation, said: Held between Tottenham and his AS Roma in Israel, the I-Tech Cup is an unprecedented opportunity to showcase live the sport’s most innovative technology companies. NFT Labs is one of his few selected solutions moving the sports industry forward and I am proud of his Atharva Sabnis and team. ”

NFT Labs first connected with HYPE Sports Innovation through GVA 3.0 and has since shared the same mission statement to advance the sports industry through the power of innovation.

Itsmyne is powered by the $MYNE utility and governance token, a BEP-20 token traded on PancakeSwap, BitMart, and Bitbns. For more information, visit MYNE on CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/itsmyne

Visit www.itsmyne.club to start your NFT collection journey in less than a minute.

