The story behind Google’s in-house desktop Linux





“For over a decade, Google has created and fed its own homegrown Linux desktop distribution,” Computerworld wrote.

Longtime Slashdot reader waspleg shared a report: The first version was Goobuntu. (As you can guess from the name, it was Ubuntu-based.) In 2018, Google migrated its own Linux desktop from his Goobuntu to a new Linux distribution, his Debian-based gLinux. why? As Google explained, his two-year release of Ubuntu’s long-term support (LTS) “required an upgrade of every machine in over 100,000 devices before the OS reached end of life.” It’s for

It was painful. Additionally, fully customizing an engineer’s PC would take time and Google decided it was too costly. On top of that, “I typically spent the better part of a year working on upgrading my Goobuntu fleet. With a two-year support window, I have another year left before I have to go through the same process all over again for the next LTS.” This whole process was a huge stressor for our team, with hundreds of bugs and corner case support required.”

So when Google had enough of it, it moved to Debian Linux (not just vanilla Debian). The company created GLinux Rolling Debian Testing (Rodete), a rolling Debian distribution. This is to best serve users and developers by providing them with the latest updates and patches when they are built and considered ready for production. The article points out that Google uses what appears to be an automated build system (along with a virtualized test suite and, eventually, “incremental canaries”). What is the final result?

“The entire gLinux development team consists of one on-duty Release Engineer position that rotates between team members.”

