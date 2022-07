No, Stadia won’t be shut down by the end of summer

Rumors have been circulating this week suggesting that Google plans to shut down Stadia by the end of the summer, but there’s no real reason to believe that’s the case.

Google Stadia, which first launched in 2019, has had a strong first year filled with major AAA titles, but the service has been shut down after Google’s first-party studio, Stadia Games & Entertainment, shut down last year. enthusiasm for has waned. Nevertheless, Stadia continues to fill its library with games big and small, and Google aims to offer at least 100 new titles per year.

Rumors were shared in the Stadia fan group on Facebook earlier this week (the original post has since been deleted). A person claiming to be associated with a Google employee has claimed that Stadia will be shut down in the near future. According to rumors posted by a user named “Donny Jepp,” at Google’s retail seminar in California, the company shared his Stadia “exit plan” for game streaming by “the end of the summer.” It means that the service has been closed.

The poster further claimed that Stadia would be treated “just like it was done with Google Play Music,” with customers being given 30-60 days’ notice, but not migrated to another platform. The comparison is bizarre because we migrated Music customers and features to YouTube Music. A Google Play Music customer also gave notice of the move to YouTube Music nearly five months in advance, while he gave more than 60 days in advance.

Beyond the contradiction of rumor claims, there is no truth to the idea that Stadia will be shutting down in the near future. Multiple titles have been confirmed for release on Stadia, including FIFA 23. So Google should have started sending notifications by now.

More importantly, the official Google Stadia account has since tweeted with the right amount of sarcasm, parodying the “Seminar in California” format, debunking the rumors. You can add that you are checking above.

just be careful

A former colleague of mine is now one of Google’s Social Managers. A large seminar was held in California last weekend. Simply put, you can now play Wavetale on Stadia Pro at no additional cost until August 1st.

— Stadia (@GoogleStadia) July 29, 2022

In short, Google Stadia isn’t shutting down anytime soon. Instead, Google licenses the Immersive Stream technology that Stadia is built on to other companies so they can take the service further. Google has announced that Stadia will expand to Mexico this year.

Additionally, our APK Insights team has been tracking multiple new features such as 1440p streaming, Explore tab reactions, and motion controls to improve the Stadia player experience. To keep up with all the weekly Stadia-related news, be sure to check out our Stadia Changelog column posted every Friday.

Stadia Details:

