New technology enables extraction of lithium from new sources





Demand for lithium-ion batteries will continue to explode over the next decade as electric vehicles rapidly penetrate the market. Securing lithium supplies is becoming increasingly important. However, the lime-soda evaporation process, currently the most extensive lithium extraction method, is slow, chemical-intensive, and applicable only to concentrated Li brines.

Scientists and engineers are now looking at non-traditional water sources such as oil- and gas-generated water, geothermal brines, and rejected brines from seawater desalination.

By analyzing more than 122,000 unconventional water sources, University of Chicago Professor Chong Liu and her team found that there is enough lithium in these sources to be worth extracting. They also found that the composition of these sources—the amount of sodium, magnesium, potassium, and calcium—affects the extraction performance of the new technology and can provide important insights for improving and optimizing it. Did.

Researchers have studied electrochemical intercalation, a highly selective method for extracting lithium that has not been extensively studied among various water sources. This method uses an electrode material or membrane to drive ions from a water source into a solid structure. The intercalation process removes water from the ions and binds the lithium ions into a material framework designed to favor the lithium ions.

These water sources also contain ions that are very similar to lithium ions in both mass and charge: sodium, magnesium, potassium, and calcium. Liu and her team wanted to better understand how the networks of these ions affect the electrochemical intercalation selectivity of lithium. They found that sodium acts as a competitor for storage sites within the material framework, while magnesium and calcium influence lithium charge transfer and influence the ultimate selectivity of the material. .

“This demonstrates that a key challenge for electrochemical intercalation methods is how to improve the selectivity of lithium over sodium,” says Liu. “That points to a major concern for scientists to consider going forward.”

The researchers hope these results will inspire scientists and engineers to identify materials that increase lithium selectivity, and she and her team are studying materials to this end.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inceptivemind.com/emerging-technology-enables-lithium-extraction-new-sources/25678/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos