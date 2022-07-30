Pixel Fold clues found in Google’s camera software





Rumors about the Google Pixel Fold, a Google-branded foldable phone, have been swirling for several years at this point, but new developments make it seem like its launch may be imminent.

As spotted by Android Police (opens in new tab), the latest 8.6 update to the Google Camera app includes a hidden icon that looks a lot like a flip phone. It’s not definitive proof, but it’s a sign that Google is preparing its own app for such devices.

The button doesn’t do much right now, but it could potentially allow users to switch between different cameras on the Pixel Fold. If it follows the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, it will have three separate camera modules.

foldable camera

If you’ve never picked up a foldable phone, you may not realize that there’s a selfie camera on the inside foldable screen as well as the rear and selfie cameras as usual .

Open the phone and you’ll find a selfie camera on the big screen and effectively two rear cameras on the back. When the phone is folded, the secondary display works and one of the rear cameras faces forward.

Software should account for all of that. Samsung has already tweaked its own camera app for it, and it looks like Google could be next in line. Keep an eye out for further adjustments like this in the coming months.

Analysis: Clues Continue

We don’t know exactly when Google Pixel Fold rumors started popping up, probably around the same time the first foldable smartphones started hitting the market, but at this point it’s been around for a long time. There is no mistake.

We’ve previously been tricked into thinking Google’s foldable phone is about to launch, but this time it feels like there’s real momentum behind the idea that a real product is coming sooner or later.

Some have pointed to the Google Pixel 7 smartphone launch in October as the time for the Pixel Fold to arrive.

Recently, Google’s default software keyboard for Android, Gboard, has also been tweaked to make it easier to use with foldable screens. Like the Camera app update, it’s not certain, but it’s definitely suggestive.

