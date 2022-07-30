Protecting Software Product Innovation: Know Your Intellectual Property Rights





Software, whether system software or application software, is used to solve problems, implement logic, and manipulate the physical components of computers and other hardware to accomplish specific tasks. A series of instructions, data, or programs that Compared to other technical fields, software has undergone a tremendous amount of innovation and improvement that will change the future of product development and provide effective practical solutions to ever-changing requirements in every field. It has and seems to continue. Innovation is a major driver of the software industry, and unlike other technologies, logistics, raw material costs, procurement, etc. are negligible or secondary to innovation and efficiency requirements.

Software companies/entities face fierce competition due to low production costs and not being easily replaceable. In addition, there are serious problems such as real competition challenges, piracy and unauthorized duplication of innovative software. Such piracy or misappropriation is difficult to trace to the original perpetrators and difficult to prosecute compared to other real-world tangible product unauthorized reproductions.

Therefore, it is no exaggeration to say that the recognition and protection of software intellectual property must be intact to maintain exclusivity and survive in the software market. Intellectual property rights in the software industry guarantee the economic interests of their owners and give software companies the impetus they need to continue to innovate and find their own innovative solutions and services.

Software Patent Protection: Software patentability requirements include novelty, inventive step and industrial applicability, and must, among other things, overcome Section 3(k) of the Patents Act 1970. Algorithms are not inventions in the legal sense, so software per se is not patentable subject matter. Therefore, in order to obtain a patent for a software or computer-related invention, the applicant must state that such software or computer program has become effective with the help of hardware components, indicating a technical advance to solve the problem. must indicate that Plain software applications or mere computer programs/codes or algorithms are not eligible for patent protection.

Software copyright protection: Intellectual property rights recognized in plain software or computer code are protected under copyright law. Copyright arises by creation and does not require compulsory registration. But a copyright registration certificate is certainly a better example of a preliminary injunction, tipping the balance in favor of plaintiffs in infringement suits. at least the first 10 and last 10 pages of the Source Code, i.e. in human-readable form, or, if less than 20 pages in length, the entire Source Code, any portion of which may be copied by the Applicant without blocking or editing. should be available. Therefore, by the 2021 amendment, the compliance requirements for software registration have been relaxed. Previously, you had to submit the entire source code and object code. The 2021 amendments ensure that confidential information in the source code of computer programs is not compromised in any way.

Protecting Software Trade Secrets: Another option often used by companies to obtain exclusive rights to their software products is to keep the source code, or a significant portion of it, a well-protected secret. Prime examples of trade secrets are the Coca-Cola recipe formula and Google’s search algorithm. The strength or exclusivity of a trade secret is as good as the means and efforts of the owner company to keep it secret. Some software companies keep the source code of their flagship software or application confidential and either select a few of their promoters or only the founders own the base files or source code. This protection lasts as long as the protected element retains its trade secret status. Unlike patents and copyrights, trade secret protection has the major drawback of not having a dedicated image for protection. Protection of trade secrets is generally covered by contract law, and unauthorized disclosure of trade secrets is rectified by allegations of breach of trust and unfair business practices. Trade secrets cannot be infringed like patents or copyrights, but they can be stolen. The moment a trade secret is leaked, or if someone stumbles upon some magical formula or revolutionary code, or reverse-engineers an application to arrive at confidential code, the owner will not allow this person to use such code. can’t stop With patents and copyrights, on the other hand, even if the other party knows the formula or code, they cannot use it without the consent of the patent owner or copyright owner.

