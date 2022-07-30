3 new ways to explore your surroundings with Google Maps





You might use Waze as your navigation tool to get around town, but nothing beats Google Maps to get a bird’s eye view of your surroundings.

Our highly detailed mapping application is continually being updated by Google to add features to help you fly around the world quickly. You can even go back in time! Tap or click here for a Google Maps trick that lets you see your home from years ago.

The tech giant showcased three exciting ways Google Maps can improve your life. Read about the latest features and how to use them.

Google was the first company to acknowledge that Maps started as a navigation tool, but has since morphed into a much wider range of applications and travel companions. Many people use it to get a sense of their surroundings or to explore a city before going on vacation.

Since the launch of Google Maps, we’ve introduced 360-degree photos, public imagery of local areas, and street view that lets you enter the heart of a place. The company is taking things further by delivering three of his features promised earlier this year.

1. Location based alerts

Google Maps update allows you to send your location to others similar to how you send your live location via WhatsApp. This feature also allows your friend to leave the location or reach their destination safely.

According to a Google blog post, notifications can only be set for users who have already opted to share their location with you. You can choose when to stop sharing your location with others. You can also choose to receive regular monthly notifications about sharing activity.

See here for instructions on how to share your location on Google Maps for desktop, Android, iPhone and iPad.

2. Show landmarks in aerial photos

You can use Google Maps on your desktop computer to see and fly around the world’s landmarks in 3D. That feature is now available in the app as well. Google calls this the immersive view, but it works a little differently.

Available on select buildings and landmarks in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, it brings a new dimension to travel planning. If you Google a landmark such as the Empire State Building, you have the option to see a full 360 degree rendering.

3. Detailed cycling route

Over the next few weeks, Google will add a new detailed bike route viewer to select regions. When getting directions from Google Maps, tapping the bike option shows several routes with detailed information such as heavy traffic, steep hills, main roads or public roads.

Bonus: Keep Your Data Private

You may want to keep some things private. Of course, Google Maps needs your GPS location to provide navigation data and information about your current location.

Did you know that all of your Google Maps location data is stored with Google? Here’s how to turn off Google’s location history in Google Maps.

Open Google Maps and make sure you’re signed in. Click your profile picture.[Google アカウントの管理]Click.[データとプライバシー]Tap a tab.[履歴の設定]and,[ロケーション履歴]Click.[オフにする]Tap the button. (Note: If it’s already off, you don’t need to tap the button. Off appears on the left side of the screen.)

Tap or click here for more ways to get your privacy back from Google.

