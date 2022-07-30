Spencer Cox, Others Praise Congress for Passing Research and Development Act





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat, Calif., on Friday at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., to subsidize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and invest billions in science and technology innovation. signed the science law bill.Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

JULY 30 (UPI) — House Speaker Nancy Peloción signed a registration on Friday to send the $280 billion computer chip manufacturing bill to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature into law.

The Chips and Sciences Act, which provides incentives for investment in semiconductor production and other technologies, passed the House by a vote of 243 to 187 on Thursday and was signed by Pelosi in a ceremony attended by House Democrats on Friday. A bill is the final copy of a bill or joint resolution passed by both houses of the United States Congress in the same form, signed by appropriate Senate and House officials, and submitted to the President and signed into law.

“Today, our nation has taken a monumental step toward equipping the nation to meet and meet the challenges of the 21st century.

“With Chips and Science Act, we are sending President Biden bold new investments to cut costs while protecting the economic future of American families. We are making America the world leader in semiconductor production. We will return it to its status and pass American science and research on to the next generation,” said Pelosi.

A joint statement by Utah Governor Spencer Cox and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy praised the verse.

“Governor applauds Congress for supporting U.S. innovation and global competitiveness by passing bipartisan legislation that accelerates R&D in semiconductor production,” the report said. .

“The $52 billion federal investment in domestic semiconductor research, design and manufacturing is absolutely critical to the security of the United States and will enable us to address gaps and vulnerabilities in our supply chain. increase.”

Biden is expected to sign the bill into law after receiving word Thursday that the House passed the bill during a meeting with business leaders on the economy. The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday, he voted 64 to 33.

“When we send this bill to the president’s desk, we do so with great pride, because it passed the floor with a strong bipartisan vote at the same time as a 100 percent Democratic vote,” Pelosi said. Told.

“Here we send to the President, Democrats will continue to drive down costs and create more jobs for America’s future. We will always put people before politics.”

Since then, the National Governors Association has asked Mr. Biden to “sign this package into law.”

Once signed, the law will subsidize domestic semiconductor manufacturing while investing billions in science and technology innovation.

The bill is expected to make the chip supply chain more resilient after experiencing shortages that have hurt the economy.

House Republican leaders overturned previous support for the bill and urged lawmakers to vote against it.

