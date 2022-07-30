BAI Communications participates in trials of innovative 5G technology for Australian meat processing industry | Vanilla Plus





28 July 2022 – BAI Communications Australia (BAI) has announced it has joined a 5G-funded trial with Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) and Augmented Intelligence technology developer Bondi Labs.

BAI will deploy 5G to two regional red meat processing facilities to provide the reliable, high-speed connectivity needed to enable smart verification technologies such as high-fidelity video streaming that can be used for remote audits and compliance monitoring. Design, supply and install communication networks. Through computer vision technology.

BAI’s knowledge and experience with private 5G networks helps Bondi Labs develop and rigorously test two use cases: SmartInspect and SmartPack. Both innovations are designed to increase productivity and efficiency in the highly regulated red meat processing industry. Of particular relevance to this trial is the superior connectivity of 5G across regions and remote areas. This allows veterinarians to thoroughly examine animals while away from the scene.

It is part of the Australian Government’s 5G Innovation Initiative and provides businesses with the opportunity to trial and test 5G applications demonstrating the capabilities and benefits of 5G across a range of industries and locations.

Nick Gurney, Director of Telecommunications, BAI Communications Australia, said the trial is an evolutionary step forward in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to better support the industry through advanced interconnectivity, automation and machine learning. It is an opportunity to showcase Industry 4.0 digital technologies, he said. BAI’s private 5G network solution is viable, providing the connectivity needed for local meat processors and other industries to realize the significant benefits and savings realized by his 5G use cases and Bondi Lab innovations. It is a future-proof technology.

Meat production is one of the country’s largest manufacturing and agricultural export industries and is vital to the Australian economy. Harnessing the benefits of automated intelligence will enhance the reputation of an industry already with an excellent international reputation and enhance job security for thousands of meatpackers in rural towns and centres. increase.

With SmartInspect, meat processing workers wearing live video streaming glasses can participate in remote audits and inspections, perform remote equipment maintenance and remote training, saving significant time and travel. SmartPack leverages the power of AI to identify different types of meat products and ensure that the carton contents exactly match the carton label. The technology can correctly identify a wide variety of symbols, including languages ​​with special characters such as Mandarin and Japanese, thus reducing the potential for human error.

Stuart Smith, Research and Engagement Manager at Bondi Labs, said: The ongoing work of Bondi Labs to match product in boxes to carton labels requires a stable, high-bandwidth Internet connection enabled by BAI communications solutions.

BAI’s private 5G network solution enables rapid setup of trials on-site without interrupting processing operations. The two-month trial will use his low-power 5G access points to build coverage and use multi-access edge computing to move computing traffic and services closer to the processing plant operator. We will demonstrate the benefits of this, all within a private 5G network. BAI has devised a rigorous test plan. This not only eliminates connectivity issues due to regional locations, but also the extreme temperatures and numerous mechanical failures that are part of a meat processing plant setup. Equally important, BAI’s solutions are capable of meeting the very high levels of security required by factories and across industries. The successful collaboration between BAI and Bondi Labs is expected to initiate a major shift in the Australian red meat processing industry.

BAI Communications Australia Chief Executive Officer Peter Lambourne said: We are pleased to participate in a trial that has the potential to reduce compliance costs for processors, significantly improve operational efficiencies and position Australia’s key industries at the forefront of global best practice.

