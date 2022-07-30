



Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Google’s Pixel A series has a well-defined formula at this point. The Budget series cuts some corners to keep it affordable, while still featuring flagship traits like lightweight, smooth software, and advanced camera processing. Devices like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a have garnered a lot of praise over the years.Now we have the Google Pixel 6a. It follows most rules, but blurs the line between budget and flagship like never before. The Pixel 6a is a solid step forward, but it puts almost all its eggs in the same basket. Has Google lost its way with the Pixel A series?

Read our thoughts: Google Pixel 6a review

Trust Tensors

Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

Don’t get me wrong, the Google Pixel 6a is a great phone. Meets the needs of those who want a smaller Pixel these days. However, it’s not a slam dunk value buy like its predecessor was: instead of balancing moderate processing power with all-out upgrades, the Pixel 6a is all on Google’s Tensor chip . In addition to the reworked design, the Tensor chip is arguably the only update keeping his Pixel 6a ahead of the 2021’s Pixel 5a or the 2020’s Pixel 4a 5G.

Read more: Google Tensor vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 comparison

Google is confident in its own silicon, but it remains to be seen how long Tensor will age. The Pixel 6 series has been riddled with bugs since its launch, and some people fly ships in search of calmer waters. The chipset is rife with reception and overheating issues, so bad that our own Robert Triggs reluctantly gave up on his beloved Pixel 6 Pro phone less than a year after using it. .

Perhaps Tensor’s biggest problem is time, or lack thereof. Google didn’t have the same opportunity to grow and learn as Qualcoms’ Snapdragon 8 series or Apple’s Bionic series. Still, Google is doubling down. Instead of upgrading components like the refresh rate (stuck at 60 Hz) or the camera (the Pixel 3’s 12.2 MP sensor), Google is betting on processing power to carry his Pixel 6a into the future. Given that the Pixel A series is aimed at customers who may not have the flexibility to quickly replace their device when something goes wrong, this is a risky bet. The chip could have allowed Google to build a more balanced and less risky Pixel 6a.

Is it time for a Tensor Lite chip that allows Google to upgrade other components like cameras and displays?

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a midrange device opting for processing power rather than an all-around upgrade. Apples iPhone SE (2022) packs his latest A15 Bionic chipset into the aging iPhone 8 body with stunning results. Yes, it’s powerful, and it delivers benchmark results that are basically off the charts, but it’s an unbalanced experience. Flexibility becomes as heavy as stone.

Apple’s smallest iPhone is an extreme example, but the Pixel 6a is cut from a similar cloth. Instead of upgrading the whole package, bet on a new chipset and, as Cersei Lannister put it, Power is power.

value of value

David Imel/Android Authority

Cersei may not be doing it wrong the first time around. The unbeatable value has given the Pixel 4a a special place in our hearts. Because the Pixel 4a condenses the entire Pixel experience into the smallest and most affordable package we’ve seen in years. Sure, there was only one rear-facing camera, but at a time when her flagship Pixel 4 was $799, the Pixel 4a launched for just $349.

Now that the Pixel A series is getting closer and closer to the flagship model, that $450 difference feels like the Grand Canyon. These days, the price difference between the two is only $150, making it much harder to recommend the budget series at face value. Dropping some extra cash gets you a bigger, more durable display, faster refresh rates, an improved camera, and wireless charging. It’s exhausting. Everyone has different tastes, but it’s hard to put all the value into a small device.

The Pixel A is a little too close to Google’s flagship, undermining its historic value proposition.

The Pixel A series was half the price of the flagship without acting as a mini version of Google’s best hardware. The Pixel 6a performs almost like a flagship, while the Pixel 6 is priced almost like a midrange device. It’s hard for a Google phone to exist with just a $150 difference, and it begs the question: Which Pixel blinks first?

READ NEXT: The Galaxy A and Pixel A series ushered in the golden age of affordable phones

Is the Google Pixel A series worth buying?

204 votes

yes it is still great value

44%

No, more features are available on Pixel 6

56%

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/pixel-a-series-value-3190023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos