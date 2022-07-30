Comparison of Google Pixel Buds Pro and Apple AirPods Pro





The long wait is over. With the Pixel Buds Pro, Google has become a true competitor to Apple’s AirPods Pro. Both are earphones. Both are “pro”. And if you’ve read the Pixel Buds Pro reviews, you know they’re a great option for those who want serious audio in their ears.

Should you choose AirPods Pro or Pixel Buds Pro? We have a lot of the same here. There are some differences. And the answer may not surprise you in the least.

Let’s see them side by side.

Apple’s AirPods Pro (left) and Google’s Pixel Buds Pro. Case of Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends Case

When you put the AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds Pro cases side by side, there’s little doubt which belongs to which. Apple made it white and shiny from the start. Google has been working with off-white matte since the early days.

Both cases use USB for wired charging and support wireless charging. i use both. Considering neither one has a huge battery in terms of capacity, there’s little difference in charging times.

The big differentiator here is on paper. Google says that with ANC off, you get 11 hours of playback before you need to charge, and with it on, you get 7 hours of playback. Apple’s numbers for 4.5 hours on a single charge, or up to 5 hours with ANC and transparency turned off, aren’t all that different.

Put the earbuds back in the charging case and you get a total of 31 hours of playback with Pixel Buds Pro with ANC off and 20 hours with ANC on. Apple says you can expect “more than 24 hours” of listening time for the AirPods Pro when charging from the case.

Two shapes, same purpose. The case protects and charges your AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds Pro.Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

But these are all numbers on paper. It’s almost certainly not the way most people use them.

Both the Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro say you get an hour of listening time in a case of just five minutes. And after a quick 20-minute drive to the gym to recharge, it turned out to be enough for a 90-minute session.

Compared to the Pixel Buds Pro, I found it very easy to take the AirPods Pro out of the case. But that’s what I choose Nito for. And if it sways you in one direction or the other, you have more power.

Winner: Push. No problem in either case. Both tend to collect dust, lint, and earwax. I use a Nomad leather case for my case to add class. Not that there is an alternative, anyway.

fit and feel

For me, this is the biggest difference between AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds Pro. They are different designs and feel very different in my ears. With the default tips, the AirPods Pro sit a little lower in my ear canals and feel like a tighter seal. They just feel like they are there. That’s not to say it’s not loose, though. No matter what my face does in the middle of a set at the gym (I’m never going to know what that looks like and neither do you), I change the pressure every now and then to loosen things up. There are times when his 30 minutes on .

It’s hard to break muscle memory. I’ve been using the Pixel Buds Pro at the gym for the last few days, and while I was about to reach out and push them back, I found they fit just fine from the start. did.

The Pixel Buds Pro felt much lighter on my ears than the AirPods Pro. Maybe it’s because of that difference I noted in the ear canal itself. Maybe it’s all in my head. But Google actually says the Pixel Buds Pro weigh 0.22 to 0.19 ounces more than the AirPods Pro. I dropped each on the scale I use to measure ingredients for making pancakes over the weekend (pro tip: measure by weight, not volume) and both came out at 0.20 oz. I think it’s close enough for my purposes.

This is where what works for me may not work for you as well. Both are comfortable enough. Both do what they’re meant to do (stay in the ear). I spend more time with the AirPods Pro than the Pixel Buds Pro, and the law of averages means that at some point I’ll have to push the Pixel Buds back into the Phil Ears. But so far so good.

Winner: Here we give the AirPods Pro a slight edge. To my ears, they seem to seal slightly better than the Pixel Buds Pro. But again, I tend to re-wear them a few times while wearing them.

pro audio vs. pro audio

This is where the rubber meets the road, right? If audio is off, nothing else matters. After months and months of using the AirPods Pro and days after days of using the Pixel Buds Pro, I can confidently say that I’m pretty likely to be completely happy with either.

It’s not very exciting, I know. There may be slight differences in details. But all things being equal, both of these systems sound very good. It has a surprising amount of bass. I still think the Pixel Buds are loud and a bit muddy on the high end. For normal casual listening, the Pixel Buds Pro sound great. The AirPods Pro still sound great.

The “pro” part is where things diverge a bit. “Pro” means noise canceling. With the ANC on, both are very good at blocking out ambient noise. I let the recycling trucks do their job, with only a slight clattering sound. I had a commercial grade mower mow the lawn in a commercial grade manner and only mechanical cracks (truck and mower jargon) went through.

When it comes to the transparency feature, I’ve found that there is a big difference. This allows some background noise and excludes others. The idea is to still be able to hear someone (or something) trying to get your attention. The Pixel Buds Pro seemed to block more of the background with transparency turned on, while the AirPods Pro let a bit more through. I prefer the latter just because it means there is a big difference between them.

Winner: I call this a push. This is a bit subjective, the difference is very close. Strictly speaking, Apple has a slight edge here. But in major publications like Digital Trends he writes about the two systems, the difference is not enough unless the two systems are actively compared at the same time.

Spatial audio elephant in the room

all right. This is where Apple dominates. for now. “Spatial audio” is a fancy term for emulating surround sound in earbuds. Apple uses Dolby Atmos for conversion, and when you select a song or album, different instruments and vocals seem to pop into your head from different directions. And the really cool part is head tracking. This makes adjustments depending on which direction the melon is facing in relation to the phone. it’s complicated. It’s disorienting at times. It’s also pretty cool that you’re into that sort of thing.

AirPods Pro currently have it, but Pixel Buds Pro does not. However, spatial audio will come to Pixel Buds Pro at some point. I don’t know when. I also don’t know if there are any restrictions on how well it works or what services it’s compatible with.

We review products for what they can do now, not what they can do in the future. This has always been the case.

Winner: AirPods Pro. They have spatial audio, which the Pixel Buds Pro don’t. Apple also has a weird head tracking feature.

It doesn’t matter if it’s Pixel Buds Pro or AirPods Pro. The bigger question is what kind of ecosystem are you in. Phil Nickison/Digital Trends Conclusion: It’s an ecosystem.

There are no secrets here. This is not the type of post that flips things around at the end. There should be no surprises. Both the Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro are very good. And both are even better when used on the native platform. I’m using AirPods Pro with Android. I used Pixel Buds Pro on iOS. It sounds great even when playing with other teams.

But you miss the special sauce that comes from your home kitchen: Apple has built it into the operating system itself, while Google has a separate Pixel Buds app that ties them together. If you want to update the firmware, you will need to use the earbuds on your home platform. You’ll miss other settings that aren’t available when crossing streams. Both platforms also have their own ways of making it super easy to use the earbuds on multiple devices at the same time. are available.)

Retail prices vary considerably. Apple technically still lists the AirPods Pro as $250, but it’s not uncommon for them to go up for sale while we wait for the next incarnation. (But I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s 2023 before we see an update.) The Pixel Buds Pro retail for $200, which is a perfectly good price for what you can already get. And even better considering that it will almost certainly be sold at some point.

So this is one of those awkward times: With AirPods Pro, you can’t go wrong. You can’t go wrong with Pixel Buds Pro. You can save a little money with the latter, but most people who buy the former are already familiar with Apple Tax. Both work great as Bluetooth earbuds on any platform, but work better on their native platform. For Apple users, get AirPods Pro. For Google/Android users, buy Pixel Buds Pro and bring your loved ones to dinner. Either way, you’ll come home fully satisfied (and possibly well-fed).

Winner: you. you are the winner

