Still can’t use Nest Audio with Chromecast with Google TV





One of the core features confirmed to work with Chromecast with Google TV, the ability to use Nest Audio as a speaker, has not yet been released.

This week, Google announced that Chromecast with Google TV in 2020, and probably all Google TV, Android TV and Cast-enabled devices, will now let you view live video feeds from your new Nest cameras directly on your TV. did. Some on Twitter were quick to point out slight similarities to previously leaked Android TV and Google TV features.

The announcement and ensuing discussion brought to mind some of the other features Google first confirmed for the Chromecast with Google TV, which launched in late 2020. Perhaps the most notorious of these were from small ad copy that was never used by Google. , claimed that the new Chromecast could turn your Nest Audio speakers into a home theater sound system.

The company told The Wall Street Journal that it was working on a way to connect one or more Nest Audio speakers to a Chromecast with Google TV, even though it was unused and only briefly appeared in Google search results. confirmed. Our Nest Audio review praised the well-balanced sound profile for music, but it’s easy to imagine the speaker being equally good for movies and games.

However, it’s been a little over two months since the two-year anniversary release of Chromecast with Google TV, and there hasn’t been any movement to connect the dongle to any member of the Nest speaker lineup. The closest we have is a cumbersome workaround of creating a speaker group in the Google Home app that combines Chromecast and Nest speakers.

Using that trick, some Cast-enabled video streaming apps will show that speaker group as an available target. The downside, of course, is that this solution doesn’t work with native Android TV apps. Recent changes to speaker groups on Google Homes also make this workaround less useful. As such, customers who own both Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio were eagerly waiting for Google’s official solution.

For now, however, it may be time to officially give up on Nest Audio as a Chromecast speaker, with only cursory confirmation that they were working on it at some point.

However, if so, it would be a clear critic of Google’s Nest ecosystem when compared to Apple’s and Amazon’s setups. You can pair Amazons Echo speakers with Fire TV devices as well.

In some ways, this is another lesson in not buying a product based on what it will be able to do in the future. In this case, it’s not entirely Google’s fault for not officially announcing or promoting the potential feature, but it doesn’t let the situation down.

