



ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) – Virginia Tech’s Carillion School of Medicine welcomed its newest class to Star City this week.

This is one of my favorite weeks in medical school because I can pick up my next class of students. VTCSOM Dean Lee Learman says this is his 13th class of us and he is now entering his teenage years in medical school.

VTCSOM selected 49 students from 6,916 applicants. This is a record number of applicants for the school. Another record her VTCSOM has achieved is that 31 of her 49 students are women.

There is a national trend of increasing numbers of female applicants to medical school. The trend of having more girls than boys has actually gone a little further in the last few years. This year it was about 60, 63%.

VTCSOM is proud of what these students have to offer as they advance their education.

A very important part of being in this medical school is recognizing how important it is to be involved with our community. We provide education. That’s why we make the best of both worlds for our students, and they have a great time here.

For more information on the 2026 VTCSOM class, please see the press release below.

The 2026 class includes five students who are considered underrepresented in medicine. It is defined by the Association of American Medical Colleges as a racial and ethnic group that is underrepresented in the medical profession relative to the number of people in the general population. Additionally, eight students came from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds and one was a first-generation college student.

Melanie Prusakowski, VTCSOM’s Associate Dean of Admissions, said she continues to be inspired by the number of applicants who can contribute to the school’s mission. We believe the learning environment will be further enhanced by the interesting mix of unique individuals who have spoken and written about their passion for serving others.

Students in the class represent 16 states, one each from Washington, DC and Quebec. Ten are from Virginia, and two live in their hometown of Roanoke. Students he hails from 37 undergraduate institutions, three of which attend Virginia Tech.

VTCSOM has a rigorous curriculum that requires all students to complete a unique hypothesis-driven research project and a longitudinal curriculum in health systems science and interprofessional practice. These requirements ensure that students have the knowledge and skills to become scientific physicians and system citizens who can guide improvements in health and healthcare. The 2026 class is well prepared for these aspects of the VTCSOM, averaging 2,957 research hours each and he conducts 2,903 clinical hours.

Other class highlights:

Average student age: 25. Number of students with master’s degrees: 17. Average undergraduate GPA: 3.6. Average MCAT score: 512. Number of students reapplying: 13.

After the orientation week, classes will begin their regular academic schedule. The student will be formally welcomed into the medical profession on her October 14th, just after completing the first learning block, with a white coat ceremony to give her important roles and responsibilities.

Recruitment for the 2027 class is now open and first round interviews will be held in person in August. Prospective students can learn more about her VTCSOM admissions and application process on the school’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

