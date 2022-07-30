We show you exactly how tech companies and apps track you 24/7





The United States has the highest number of surveillance cameras per capita in the world. Cameras are everywhere: streets, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, offices. It is also used to screen passengers for the Transportation Security Administration. And then there are smart doorbells and other home security cameras.

Most Americans are aware of video surveillance in public spaces. Likewise, most people know about online tracking and would like Congress to take some action about it. We believe it is important to recognize how physical and digital tracking work together to understand how prevalent they are.

Databases can correlate location data from smartphones, an ever-growing number of private cameras, license plate readers on police cars and toll roads, and facial recognition technology, so if law enforcement wants to track a user’s whereabouts and history, can do it. A warrant is required to use cell phone search equipment: With a warrant, the device can be connected to a mobile device forensic tool and all data can be extracted and analyzed.

However, private data brokers can also track this kind of data and help spy on citizens without a warrant. There is a large market for personal data, collected by people voluntarily, unknowingly through mobile apps or otherwise, or stolen in data breaches. Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are among the customers of this largely unregulated data.

Your phone will track you whether or not you pass under the line of sight of a surveillance camera or license plate reader. GPS tells weather apps and maps where you are, Wi-Fi uses your location, and cell tower triangulation tracks your phone. Bluetooth can identify and track smartphones as well as contact tracking, Apple’s Find My service, or connecting headphones.

People volunteer their locations for ridesharing and games like Pokemon Go and Ingress, but apps can also collect and share locations without your knowledge. ‘s latest model cars are equipped with location-tracking telematics such as OnStar and Bluelink. All of this makes opting out impractical.

The same applies online. Most websites have ad trackers and third-party cookies that are stored in your browser each time you visit the site. Identifies you when you visit other sites so that advertisers can follow you. Some websites also use keylogging to monitor what you type on the page before you hit submit. Similarly, in session recordings,[送信]Mouse movement, clicks, scrolling, and typing are monitored without having to click .

Ad trackers know when and where you browse, what browser you use, and what your device’s Internet address is. Google and Facebook are among the main beneficiaries, but there are also many data brokers who mince and profit from information such as religion, ethnicity, political affiliation, social media profiles, income and medical history.

People may tacitly consent to loss of privacy for perceived or actual security in stadiums, streets, airports, etc. or in exchange for cheaper online services. But those trade-offs offer far less benefit to individuals than companies collecting data: Many Americans are skeptical of government census data, but apps like Strava jog his routine. happy to share.

In the post-Roe v. Wade legal environment, there are concerns not only about period tracking apps, but also about correlations between body movement data and online searches and phone data. Legislation such as the recent Texas Senate Bill 8 Anti-Abortion Act invokes private individual enforcement mechanisms and raises questions about who has access to tracking data.

In 2019, the Missouri Department of Health archived patient duration data for the state’s only Planned Parenthood clinic, associated with state medical records. Communication metadata can reveal who is in your contacts, when and where they were, and who was there regardless of whether they were included in your contacts.

Homeland Security uses location data from apps on hundreds of millions of phones to track people. Health wearables pose similar risks, but medical experts point to a lack of awareness about the security of the data they collect. Note that Fitbits and smartwatches resemble ankle-his bracelets that people wear during court-ordered surveillance.

The most prevalent user of tracking in the United States is the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which has collected vast amounts of information without judicial, legislative, or public oversight. The Center for Privacy and Technology at Georgetown University Law Center explains how ICE searches the driver’s license photo of 32% of all adults in the United States, tracks vehicles in cities where 70% of adults live, and 74% of adults updated their address records. People have enabled new utility accounts.

No one expects to be invisible on the street, at the border, or in a shopping center. But who has access to all that surveillance data and how long is it stored? There is no single US privacy law at the federal level, and states deal with a patchwork of regulations. Only her five states—California, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, and Virginia—have privacy laws.

You can limit location tracking on your phone, but you can’t avoid it entirely. Data brokers are supposed to mask personally identifiable data before selling it. However, this anonymization is pointless as individuals are easily identified by cross-referencing additional datasets. This makes the system easier for bounty hunters and stalkers to abuse.

The biggest risk for most people comes when a data breach occurs. Data breaches are becoming more common, whether it’s leaky apps or careless hotel chains, DMV data sales, credit bureau compromises, or data intermediaries where cloud storage is indeed encrypted. Hacked.

This illicit data flow not only puts vague notions of privacy at risk, but also puts for sale addresses and passport numbers, biometric data and social media profiles, credit card numbers and dating profiles, health and insurance information, and more. There is a possibility.

This article was originally published in The Conversation by Peter Clapp of the University of California, Irvine. Read the original article here.

