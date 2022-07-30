See our strong supporters and mark the ADA’s 32nd anniversary





This month marks the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

For years, when I wrote a column about assistive technology used by people with disabilities (PWD), it usually included a reference to this law, and it was a game changer.

My first column (156 columns ago, who counts?) for the Tallahassee Democrat was about assistive technology. I was on my honeymoon and former Democratic editor Dave Hodges sent me a text asking where my first column was.

Just before we left town, I forgot that Hodges won an award (in 2009) and put our company on the front page of the newspaper.

I said, sure. He said send me something.

I didn’t know he was going to send me something right now.

Thank you Dave, for always pushing me to write something important and don’t forget to include people you know doing good, positive things.

Technology, cyberthreats, music, innovation, and Florida are all covered in this weekly column. I always try to include a lot of the ‘good’, and today we celebrate his ADA anniversary, assistive technology, and a rock star who continues to speak out for those in need. So it continues.

Dr. JR Harding on a vehicle over 100K.

One of those rock stars is Dr. JR Harding. FSU professor, speaker, author, advocate, and great person.

I got to know JR when we were writing a column together many years ago.

As the years went by, he asked me to bring FSU students here at Aegis so they could learn more about the real world of business. We became friends very quickly.

I’ve met him at concerts and coffee shops and bet on this year’s FSU/UF games.

JR appeared on the Biz & Tech podcast this summer. His story of his own challenges and successes in his life and career is powerful.

At the beginning of the program, JR discussed the exorbitant transportation costs of disabled people.

Then there’s the story of a ride-sharing company charging disabled people more than other passengers (which is heartbreaking), and another story about crashing into the capital (which he added a comical twist to). It’s a scary story), and an advocacy story from Florida to the white man. House is exciting.

He also said something shocking to me about hotels and storm shelters.

Did you know that disabled hotel rooms are available during a hurricane evacuation? What happens when people who need them show up?

You can listen to the full episode here and learn more from JR.

What is the Americans with Disabilities Act? The ADA defines it as:

The Americans with Disabilities Act became law in 1990. The ADA is a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, including work, school, transportation, and all public and private places open to the public. increase. The purpose of the law is to ensure that persons with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as others. The ADA provides individuals with disabilities with civil rights protections similar to those provided to individuals based on race, color, sex, national origin, age, and religion.

Prior to 1990, handicapped parking spaces, ramps, and those found throughout the country did not exist on a large scale.

Dr. Harding and Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Dr. Harding said of the ADA’s 32nd anniversary: Equal access does not happen by chance. We have minimum standards of building codes, policies, procedures, and neighborhood-friendly values. But to meet growing needs and keep up with innovation, we need to go beyond basic access. Don’t leave anyone on the curb. ”

Find out more about JR and his work here.

Alternatively, you can check out groups like the FAAST Florida Alliance for Assistive Services & Technology, or Florida schools like Gretchen Everhart of Tallahassee.

We believe that each individual is unique and differs from all others in the types and degrees of qualities of each individual. should be allowed to grow and develop so that they can fulfill their potential.

We all face different challenges in life.

If you haven’t thought about assistive technology lately, let me talk.

A few years ago, a young man with a unique need came to our state capital to talk about a state funding change that allowed iPads only in schools and during the day. He used this device to speak and communicate with the world. If you leave it at school as promised, you won’t be able to contact your friends and family at night. He posed a question to the assembled elected officials.Can you speak in the evening?

I received your message. he got the money

Dr. Harding and I are at the Biz & Tech Podcast Studio this month.

In closing, I would like to share something from my family.

My Aunt Janie Holman had to live in a nursing home in the 1970s right after she got her degree from Florida State University. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and by the time I remembered her, her Janie mobility was almost gone.

We visited her every Sunday after church, and it seemed dark most of the day.

In the 1980s (pre-ADA) our community didn’t have ramps or handicap spaces like we do today.

Her recreational options were limited. Pushed her down her hallway to the entrance to Wesley Manor (a nursing home) for her sunshine and fresh air.

My grandmother had a customized van to transport her, so we used to drive her from time to time.

But we didn’t drive anywhere. Where are you going?

As JR said in our podcast, transportation is expensive for disabled people. Even more so at the time.

Plus, not being able to go to restaurants or movies was tough. Aside from a trip to my grandparents’ farm, the only outing we really managed to get through was going to the Dothan County Club while on vacation.

It wasn’t because of accessibility, but because the staff made it happen, picked her up over the curb, and went above and beyond.

Cheers to Paul and Bernice who were the managers there. That they were top-notch people doesn’t even begin to overshadow my thoughts on them.

Had Janie been alive today (she died in 1996 at the age of 49), her days would have been a little brighter thanks to the constant fighting and advocacy of people like JR.

Thank you to those who have brought light to those in need with your noble work.

rest in peace. This column is dedicated to the memory of my late aunt.

___

Blake Dowling is CEO of Aegis Business Technologies. Here he gets the Dr. Hardings book and you can order a productivity shot of Magic Mind (podcast partner) here www.magicmind.co/aegis (use code AEGIS20 for discount).

