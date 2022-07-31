How do you “steal” code from Google?





Recently, the developers of Lawnchair, a popular home screen and app launcher app (I love wordplay and do it all the time) announced that the app uses code “stolen” from Google’s Pixel Launcher to I decided to cut ties with the team when I found out that I was .

I hate to mention developer drama. Whether you’re a software developer, an auto mechanic, or something else, people are allowed to have expectations about the work environment they want. If developers don’t want to be associated with groups that use copyrighted code without permission, they should respect that and move on.

And that’s all I’m going to say about a developer who decided a breakup was for the best. Never stop thinking you’re right.

But about what to “steal”. You may have noticed that I put the words in quotation marks as if to imply that they are not the proper words to describe what happened. I find it very difficult to describe it as “stealing”.

But are you stealing?

So it’s clear that the Lawnchair team didn’t get permission from Google to use the Pixel Launcher code. It’s also clear that Google doesn’t seem to care that it happened. What’s not clear is what actually happened.

Google provides code for 100% working app launcher and home screen apps for Android phones. It’s right there in AOSP, anyone is free to take it and do whatever they want. The problem is that it lacks many of the features that people want from this kind of app.

The Pixel team doesn’t share the same work as the Android team.

Google does not share the code for the Pixel Launcher application. It used to be on the Play Store for use on any phone, but that too has been discontinued. If you want to use Pixel Launcher 100% “legally”, you need to buy a Pixel phone. (Those awkward quotes again.)

Or this is the most important part of the whole mess. If you want the functionality of Pixel Launcher on any phone, install a third-party alternative that “copy” it and even improve it.

Yes, I’m saying it’s our fault that code gets stolen sometimes. Notice the lack of quotation marks.

It’s easy to reverse engineer an Android app and figure out exactly what the actual code was used to create it. Not all complete versions are always available. Also, there are many ways to make it difficult. However, if you have a computer and spend a few hours following an online tutorial, you can break down almost any app into its most basic parts.

This is nothing new or Android-specific. Developers and hackers have been reverse engineering software forever, and some very prominent groups in the tech industry think it’s okay to do so. On the flip side, if you want to build something yourself, it’s probably 100% illegal to do so within the EU.

No soapbox here. I did it and would do it again if the situation is the same.

I’m not going to preach because I did it. I was tired of waiting for HTC to do what I wanted the company to do, so I dug in and did it myself, sharing my work with anyone who wanted it. A lot of people reading his website for Android either made it themselves or have installed something made by someone else.

Lawnchair’s situation is similar. The app uses its own codebase, but as more people ask for a particular feature, an easy way to achieve it is to decompile Pixel Launcher and see how Google does it. and then either emulate it or use your code.

is it a steal? I don’t know, I’m a nerd, not a lawyer. Yes, it’s a “steal”, but thanks to Google’s response, it’s no big deal. Stop using quotation marks.

Protecting your copyright is real

The folks at Google who worked hard to make Pixel Launcher fun for people deserve credit for their work. Writing software is a difficult way to make a living, and most jobs feel like failures until you get it right.

It’s not worth automatically using the Pixel Launcher features unless you buy a Pixel phone. That said, we didn’t pay for it because we decided the Pixel wasn’t the best phone for us, so we didn’t qualify.

Of course, if Google doesn’t care. hack it

Ultimately, however, it is up to Google to protect intellectual property, and Google does not. Google knew or had the ability to know that Lawnchair was using his Pixel team’s own private code. If you didn’t know, now you do.

Until Google sends a cease and desist note to the Lawnchair team, screw them. Apps like Lawnchair benefit Google more than anyone else. Because it’s another app that people enjoy using Android. More people using Android means more people using Google Play, which means more revenue for Alphabet’s account.

Reverse engineering and hacking (the good kind) have been in Android since its inception. I respect developers who take a stand and follow their conscience, but by peeking into Google’s own work, I blame another developer for taking the historically accepted easy way. I don’t mean to.

This will be resolved and forgotten by the Lawnchair team. Then something similar happened and we remember it. It’s the android way.

