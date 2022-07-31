New Zealand and UK Sign Innovation Agreement – ​​OpenGov Asia





The UK Prime Minister signed a historic agreement with New Zealand’s Prime Minister in Downing Street earlier this month to strengthen UK-New Zealand cooperation in research, science and innovation.

The Research, Science and Innovation Arrangement develops deeper ties between the science and innovation communities of both countries, strengthens cooperation between the two countries, and commits to building areas of shared scientific and innovative excellence. is shown.

Cooperation under this arrangement is expected to range from joint research and development of new technologies, to visits and exchanges of scientists, to innovation missions between companies.

The UK will work with New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to develop strategic scientific partnerships and build on the ambitions set in the UK Synthesis Review to strengthen the UK’s presence in the Indo-Pacific region. We have a support agreement. .

The UK Science Minister said the deal with New Zealand represented another victory for the bilateral relationship, particularly in science and innovation in the Indo-Pacific. From space, quantum and photonics to Antarctic research and agritech, we offer opportunities to deepen collaboration with New Zealand’s leading scientific and research community in several areas.

Combining longstanding UK leadership in plant and animal science with New Zealand’s world-class AgriTech ecosystem also provides exciting opportunities for building partnerships and collaborations, showcasing the best of UK innovation in efficient agriculture and help UK businesses grow. Scale while enabling access to global markets.

The arrangement will support UK access to New Zealand’s niche capabilities in areas such as quantum technology, and enable collaborations that drive global scientific progress in these key areas. This agreement will facilitate collaboration between the most innovative companies and the brightest researchers, while supporting our ambition to become a global scientific superpower and innovation nation.

The UK Government has also announced the UK Global Business Innovation Program (GBIP), an innovative initiative in agritech with New Zealand.

The program will enable access to New Zealand companies, universities, research institutes and investors, allowing innovators to work with counterparts to promote the use of robotics and satellite data for more efficient and accurate agriculture. to develop solutions to common industry challenges, such as UK SMEs will also be supported to bring their products and services closer to the global market. We plan to start recruiting candidates from today.

Opportunities are already being explored to work with the British High Commission in Wellington to implement this arrangement and deepen the links between our research and innovation communities.

In a joint statement titled Building a Safer, Sustainable and Prosperous Future Together, the two prime ministers said New Zealand and the UK are old friends and close partners. This relationship is built on a foundation of history, shared values, and deep human ties that span nearly every sector, from science and innovation, sports, trade and investment to security and defense. increase.

They also said that new science and innovation arrangements will foster stronger cooperation between researchers and companies in different countries, and new commercial developments in areas such as agritech and climate change to address common challenges. He said he would help develop products and services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opengovasia.com/nz-and-uk-sign-innovation-agreement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos