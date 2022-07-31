



Necessity is the mother of invention Plato. A strong message that captures the essence of technological innovation.

When talking about innovation, I imagine a very standard term used mostly as a conversation filler in today’s world. From smartphones to laptops, tablets, software and more, today’s innovation is driven by the economic desire for a better life itself. Humans prefer inertia, and the compelling changes brought about by climate change have sparked an evolution of how transportation works.

EV is older than common knowledge explains. Practical EVs appeared around the 1890s. One of these vehicles won the vehicle land speed award until 1900. However, compared to the combustible engines of the early 20th century, EVs were left behind due to their short range, high cost and low top speed.

As the Green Revolution slowly loses momentum, the climate change debate has reignited a global need for drastic measures to meet sustainability goals. Like puzzle pieces, we have filled this gap and become brand ambassadors for a better future. But innovation knows no bounds, and we’re taking it to the next level.

A notable example is Reliance Industries’ acquisition of unknown British start-up Faradion earlier this year to develop its own sodium-ion battery. It offers better safety characteristics without compromising power output compared to standard lithium-ion batteries. The difference may seem negligible, but it is not essential.

The present is theirs and the future that I have really worked for is mine, Nikola Tesla. So moving to the next level means pushing our boundaries further and further. Another example of his resonating with this message is the huge impact of Adani Green Energy, pioneers of renewable energy to transform India. The conglomerate has already invested him $12 billion and plans to invest another $20 billion over the next decade.

With upcoming technologies such as Vehicle to Grid (V2G) systems, wireless EV charging, wireless charging, and ultra-fast charging capacity, a series of innovations in this industry embrace the essence of Charles Koch, the pioneer of the movement against climate change. I’m here.

People should only benefit to the extent that they make other people’s lives better, Charles Koch.

India as a country is rife with inequality and trapped in today’s uncertain global economic climate. Koch’s basic ideology resonates that all Indian textiles are better than ever. China controls her more than 70% of the world’s lithium and cobalt reserves, prompting India to make the leap to sodium ion despite national reserves being scarce. Like fire to mankind, sodium ions are to his Atmanirbhar Bharat a beacon of light in dark times. Consolidation of necessary raw materials and rapid industrialization must be central points in the journey to a sustainable future. The recent acquisition of a sodium battery maker by Reliance Industries for her $136 million boosts morale that India could emerge as a dark horse in the fight against climate change.

Harnessing the resourcefulness of apex bodies like the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to standardize this technological opportunity at a critical juncture could be the pivot Make in India needs. Layering manufacturing processes and adopting rigorous policies to safeguard consumer safety will help India embrace sodium-ion technology in a way that will propel it to become a global leader in clean and renewable energy. increase.

The impact of sodium-ion batteries is similar to what Android did to the OS market that put power in the hands of the masses.

A society where people enjoy supreme power is Marcus Tullius Cicero, the treasury of true freedom.

A key innovation related to the potential of EVs includes the development of bi-directional charging. This positions EVs today as mobile energy assets with tremendous impact on national grid management. This technology pioneer brings dreams of lighting every home in the country, even in the most energy-scarce and hard-to-reach places. can save us from the plight of man-made disasters like the power grid collapses we witnessed in the North and East.

In addition to this, talking about battery replacement technology is a highly desirable way to effectively manage efficiency. However, it can be a very difficult beast to tame until standardization and certification are achieved for the same. , is the key to unlocking the true potential of this system. Companies like Oye Rickshaw are leveraging this technology to create substantial stakeholder value. Enhancing it at the national scale through insightful interventions is paramount to prosperity.

As such, the EV sector contains enormous potential worth harvesting. To drive Make in India and create Bharat Atmanirbhar, more than ever we need a focused approach that stratifies, integrates and consolidates the next level of innovation and puts power in the hands of the common man It has been with.

