How to use Magic Eraser on Pixel 6a – one of the best features





The Google-made Tensor chipset that powers the new Pixel 6a enables many features that benefit from machine learning. From the ability to screen phone calls to the ability to translate speech on the fly directly on the phone. But the first and often Tensor-enabled feature you’re likely to use is Magic Eraser, a very impressive photo editing tool.

Magic Eraser debuted last fall with the introduction of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. As it did on those phones, Magic Eraser allows Pixel 6a owners to retouch photos by removing unwanted people and things with amazing ease. Simply select a feature and Magic Eraser automatically selects people and objects that can clutter your shot.

Pixel 6a’s Magic Eraser has learned a new trick called camouflage. This feature allows you to hide items that may be distracting from the subject of your shot. Simply draw a problematic object with your finger and change its color to a less flashy color to blend in with the background.

If you have a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, don’t feel left out. Google has issued a software update and the updated Magic Eraser with Camouflage will also apply to these phones.

According to Google, the Magic Eraser tool is great for removing background distractions, but we’ve found that camouflage can also help remove potential distractions next to your subject. is great when you have a clean background, such as a beach scene. The more crowded the background, the more likely you’ll see traces of people or things you’ve removed from your shots.

Let’s see how Magic Eraser’s new Camouflage in Magic Eraser works. Our guide on how to use Magic Eraser on Pixel devices also reviews how to use the Erase feature to remove people from the background of your shots.

How to use Magic Eraser on Pixel: Camouflage

1. Find the photo you want to change and tap[編集]Tap the button.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

2.[ツール]Scroll the bar just below the various photo effects until you reach Select it and choose Magic Eraser from the menu above it.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

3. In this case, hide the blue raft so that it doesn’t lose focus on the yacht. To do so, tap Camouflage.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

4. Use your finger to circle or brush over the object you want to camouflage.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

5. When you stop brushing, the Magic Eraser tool will automatically change the color to a less noticeable color.If you like the look, in the bottom right corner[完了]Tap.lower left corner[リセット]can be used to try again.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

6.[コピーを保存]to save a copy of the edited photo to your photo library. The original remains intact.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide) How to use Magic Eraser on Pixel: Eraser

Repeat steps 1 and 2 above until you reach the point where you selected the Magic Eraser feature. This time, instead of selecting Camouflage, leave the Eraser tool selected.

1. By default, Magic Eraser highlights people and things that can be erased. If you like those suggestions, tap the highlighted area to clear the suggested ones.[すべて消去]You can also choose to save time.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

As you can see in this selfie, Magic Eraser is very open to suggestions.

2. In this example, I erased many of the people the tool highlighted and left the person on the balcony above.I’m happy with this edit, so in the bottom right corner[Done]but tap[Reset]You can also restore a deleted person by clicking . The arrow between these two buttons lets you undo or redo your last change.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

3. If you like the finished product,[コピーを保存]Click. Cancel will undo all your work.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

We looked at how Magic Eraser performed when the feature debuted last fall. If you just bought a Pixel 6a, read our Android 12 review, explore what’s new in Android 13, and familiarize yourself with the phone’s software. How to transfer everything from your old Android phone.

