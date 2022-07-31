Jobs in the Metaverse are disappearing as hiring slows at Google and Facebook





(Bloomberg) — Meta Platforms Inc., grappling with its first-ever quarterly sales slump, has another problem. Metaverse jobs are disappearing.

According to workplace researcher Revelio Labs, new monthly job postings in all industries with the metaverse in the title fell between April and June after a spike in the months following Facebook’s rebranding last fall. decreased by 81%. The drop coincides with a broader slowdown across the tech sector, prompting layoffs and job freezes that are increasingly rattling workers from the Bay Area to Bangalore. Job listings in his tech hubs, such as San Francisco and Austin, Texas, have dropped 8.4% in the past four weeks, according to his Indeed, a job site.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had such high hopes for virtual reality and other nascent immersive technologies that it led all companies to seek out experts in these areas, and the demand side , said Jin Yan, an economist at Revelio Labs. Now, as employers readjust their hiring needs and labor budgets amid growing fears of a recession, that hype faces a sobering and entirely non-virtual reality.

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday’s earnings call for Metas that the lack of earnings will slow the pace of long-term investments and scale back hiring plans. Apple Inc., Metas’ new rival in the virtual reality space, said on Thursday it would be more cautious about hiring. Meanwhile, Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., has avoided making grandiose, futuristic statements about the next iteration of the internet, but it’s moving rapidly in areas such as augmented reality (AR), slowing adoption. increase.

According to freelance talent marketplace Fiverr International Ltd., while full-time metaverse jobs are in increasing short supply, the number of freelance gigs for metaverse-related services such as avatar development and 3D design has quadrupled. That’s it.

