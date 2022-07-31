Apple and Google Under the Senator’s Crosshairs





Representative Sherrod Brown has been in touch with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. A letter has arrived to the tech giant to clarify their methodology for reviewing and supporting crypto applications.

Senator Sherrod Brown, a seat on the Senate Banking Advisory Group, has called for tech monsters to understand systems for verifying and supporting crypto exchange and wallet applications for download on Google and Apple’s application stores. did.

Representatives need an answer from the CEO

Representatives wrote to Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple in separate letters. Too many Americans are using general-purpose applications to put resources into unregulated computerized resources, including digital currencies, Brown said.

Cryptocurrency applications have provided financial backers with a simple and lucrative way to exchange digital money, but reports of fake cryptocurrency applications defrauding many financial backers are reportedly occurring. he added.

Brown also referred to a new report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding the development of fake Bitcoin multi-purpose applications planned by digital fraudsters to dupe financial backers.

According to the FBI, in one case, digital crooks tricked at least 20 funders by creating a portable application featuring the name and logo of the real exchange stage, he said.

The organization acknowledged 244 cryptocurrency victims and assessed the misfortunes associated with these frauds at approximately $42.7 million.

Brown therefore requested data on the nuances of the organization’s investigative cycle, the steps taken to ensure that managers did not circumvent strategy, and the organization’s individualized detailed system for false filings.

Both Google and Apple have been asked to detail the steps they have taken to ensure client security and attention to misrepresentation, along with the moves they have made to these exercises since early 2020. The organization requires him to respond by August 10th.

Guard dogs stand up to scammers

Since the market downturn, watchdogs have launched tough campaigns against scammers.

In the Central District of California, the CEO of Titanium Blockchain Infrastructure Services (TBIS) has confessed to being involved in a crypto extortion scheme involving the underlying coin offering (ICO) of TBIS.

Similarly, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has challenged a South African-based company called Mirror Trading International (MTI) for misrepresentation and enlistment violations.

Additionally, Randell Carter, the maker of the My Big Coin cryptocurrency company, has been charged with wire extortion and unapproved exchanges in the last seven days of Boston following a product misrepresentation protest originally documented by the CFTC. held responsible.

