Apple Pay may finally work in Chrome, Edge and Firefox with iOS 16





Apple Pay may finally be compatible with Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox on iOS 16.

A screenshot of Mosers on Apples checkout page when using Edge[Apple Pay を使用して続行]Shows options. Apple Pay only works in Safari on iOS 15 and earlier, so if you want to pay with Apple Pay when shopping on the web, you can’t use other browsers.

With the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple Pay works in Edge, Chrome, and expects third-party browsers. With iOS 15, Apple Pay works only in Safari. pic.twitter.com/x7zV5xCuiC

Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) July 30, 2022

Moser didn’t mention Firefox, but others noticed Apple Pay was compatible with the browser before the release of iOS 16 Beta 4. Another iOS 16 Beta 3 user says that even in Firefox he has the option to pay with Apple Pay. It’s unclear when Apple started expanding support for Apple Pay and which browsers it supports. Apple did not immediately respond to The Verges’ request for comment.

However, Apple Pay is not yet available in the latest macOS betas. As Moser points out, this is likely due to Apple’s requirement that Chrome, Edge, and Firefox all use the Safari rendering engine WebKit on iOS. Third-party browsers are free to use their own engines on macOS, so we may not see support for his Apple Pay outside of his Safari on Mac anytime soon.

But Apple’s change of heart about iOS could be linked to the EU’s plans to crack down on anti-competitive practices at big tech companies. The Digital Markets Act, due to come into effect in spring 2023, will impose a set of rules on large companies such as Apple, Meta and Google to encourage competition from smaller entities. A draft of the new law obtained by The Register specifically targets companies that force app developers to use their own rendering engines. The change could indicate that Apple is at least willing to bow to upcoming rules, but before complying with Dutch rules on in-app payment systems for Dutch dating apps, millions of The company isn’t likely to go bankrupt without a fight because of the fees incurred. .

