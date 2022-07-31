Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4 before launch and get $100 free money (no commitment).





samsung

Who doesn’t like free money? Pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy smartphone, watch or earbuds and get free Samsung credits with no commitment. Read on to find out how you can win up to $200.

Top product in this article

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy smartphone, watch and earphone bundle

Samsung is preparing to add several new products to the Samsung Galaxy product lineup. An updated smartphone is expected, along with updated models of the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. Samsung is now offering store credit to shoppers who pre-order these new products before launch.

The best part is that this is a no commitment reservation. To earn credit, simply submit your name and email address. There is no payment or credit card information to enter and no purchases to make when they come out. Samsung Credit works like an e-gift card. Not valid for pre-order items, but valid for accessories and other Samsung products.

Find out how to book your next Samsung Galaxy smartphone and get free credits.

How to reserve a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone

Find out how to pre-order these upcoming Samsung Galaxy products and earn free Samsung credits. Save even more with $200 Samsung credits when you book the entire family of Samsung Galaxy products (smartphones, watches, earbuds).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4: Pre-order now and get $100 Samsung

Both the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to be released later this year. The specific release and details of the phone have yet to be released, but are available for pre-order now. Simply select “Galaxy Smartphone” as your reservation option and enter your name and contact information to reserve your smartphone and receive $100 in credit toward future Samsung purchases.

You can take a look at the current models Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to decide which version of the smartphone is right for you.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Bundle: Pre-order Now and Get $200 Credit Samsung

If you’re a Samsung enthusiast and want access to all the latest tech in the Galaxy lineup, pre-order the Galaxy smartphone, watch, and buds bundle today. Includes Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch, and a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy smartphone, watch and earphone bundle

Samsung products currently available

While you wait for the new Samsung Galaxy to be released, check out Samsung’s other great products. You can also use your Samsung credits to purchase these items significantly.

Samsung Bespoke Laundry Set Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features scratch-resistant tempered glass doors and a choice of three colors.

Samsung Bespoke washer, $1,484 (regularly $1,689)

New Samsung Bespoke dryer, $1,484 (usually $1,689)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung

If the Z Fold and Z Flip models aren’t for you, check out Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphone. The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 features an upgraded triple rear camera with improved optical zoom and a stronger main sensor. The smartphone also features a Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. It’s a more protective design and also spans the front and back of the phone for a more premium feel.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB), $800

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ not only offers a larger screen size (6.6 inches), it also offers a brighter and enhanced display. The S22+ features 50-megapixel (f/1.8) wide, 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide and 10-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto cameras. It charges more efficiently than the standard S22 model.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $1,050

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen compared to the standard Galaxy S22’s 6.1-inch screen. It offers a 40-megapixel front selfie camera compared to the standard 10-megapixel front camera on other models. The back camera has also been enhanced with better wide-angle and zoom capabilities. Samsung is currently offering it free with the purchase of Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $1,200 (down from $1,350)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Save $30 Samsung

The Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch LCD screen and Dolby Atmos surround sound. This affordable tablet is a great option if you’re still trying to decide what to do with your free Samsung credits.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $200 (down from $230)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung

Or opt for the new 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It comes in three memory sizes (minimum is 8 gigabytes of memory and 128 gigabytes of storage). It offers a pen-and-paper-like experience, a 4K video camera, and more.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (8 GB memory, 128 GB storage), $1,100 (down from $1,300)

