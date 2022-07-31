Google Bans Android Apps Filled With Deceptive Ads – OI Canadian





Thanks to new measures taken within the Play Store, Google intends to put an end to deceptive Android applications that display full-screen ads or pretend to be VPNs. Google has announced a set of solutions that will soon be applied to protect our users.

Google Play Store thought that antivirus could stop all malicious programs. Despite myriad problems, the company refuses to concede defeat and embarks on a battle against bogus applications masquerading as approved programs. Under the new terms, the American company wants to stop the phenomenon of excessive full-screen ads. Of course, these measures have not yet been applied, but will be. From September 30, 2022. I have done the same thing with my deprecated application, so I have to remember that Groups is not my first attempt.

To avoid confusion, the company promises to only work on one category of ads. For example, the developer is forced to avoid irrelevant ads that slow down the game or load, same story for any type of ad that he can’t close and lasts longer than 15 seconds.

Google announces a series of measures against rogue developers

In addition to cracking down on the announcement above, the company has started improving the FLAG_SEGURE functionality. For your record, using this option ensures that certain sensitive information is protected. To do this, the feature blocks screen capture and sharing and broadcasting. As such, Google has decided that apps will no longer be able to circumvent these restrictions after November 1, 2022.

What’s more interesting is that the VPN control will be stronger. Only legitimate VPN apps can create secure tunnels to remote servers. This approach by Google to protect users consists primarily of blocking software that misleads users. The Play Store’s credibility is also at stake. Google definitely wants to end fake apps. Despite these measures, Google remains cautious and encourages users to perform a number of checks to ensure that the company they are contacting is indeed the company.

Ultimately, after the failure of Google Play Protect, we will have to see if these measures are effective this time around. , announced other changes underway to root out questionable information about children, subscriptions, and the list is not exhaustive.

