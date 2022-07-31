



In March of this year, Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters was asked to name an ideological influence. Rather than answering Ayn Rand or French philosopher Rene Girard (Masters’ benefactor and tech billionaire, he’s a favorite of Peter Thiel), Masters cited his Ted Kaczynski.

Yes, that would be the same man who murdered a stranger in the mail as the so-called Unabomber.

His answer caught many off guard. Technology, who co-authored a book on building the future of ventures, why would his capitalists cite vicious terrorists?But it was a fitting heretical paradox for members of the Tealverse.

Masters, like patrons, align with seemingly opposite figures in their pursuit of political power. Kaczynski was a reactionary trait that seemed more important to the Master than his attitude towards technology. Confusingly, the Master’s endorsement and adoption of his rhetoric (along with other Teal deputies) oddly makes sense.

Ted Kaczynski wasn’t a broken hippie as some have speculated, and his manifesto wasn’t an extreme interpretation of 1960s global environmentalism. Anyone who has read even the first few pages of his manifesto knows that Kaczynski was a culture warrior fanatic and a reactionary conservative, both socially and technically. there will be

While mainstream conservatives were frustrated by seeing feminism and multiculturalism as left-wing ideological constructs (as Thiel argued in his 1995 book The Diversity Myth), Kaczynski was a supporter of these movements. As a mother, my focus was on technological advancements. For him, political correctness was an anomaly of modern life, the result of our unique failure to meet our core human needs. He postulated that technology would inevitably become an instrument of authoritarian and communist central planners, and that, as a result, technology and freedom were mutually exclusive.

Whether it’s the scourge of political correctness, the wakeful Big Tech threat, or the rise of the tech-savvy Chinese Communist Party, why parts of Kaczynski’s manifesto resonated in Tealberth. Kaczynski’s primary macrothesis, on the other hand, pits Teales squarely in his infamous 2009 essay on Kato Unbound Ports of Call (this essay focuses on the subject of boats and man-made islands). (imagining an anarchic libertarian utopian society) was in a deadly competition between politics. And our destiny may depend on the efforts of one individual to build and spread the machine of freedom.

This diametrically opposed thesis more broadly posits that technological stagnation leads to social conflict, which Thiel continues to explain, most recently blaming contemporary political madness.

This begs the question: Why do Thiel’s political agents seem to be working on a platform of neo-Luddite populism? Contributing to political madness.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Not only does Masters explicitly endorse Ted Kaczynski, but recently he lamented automatic checkout machines and called for bringing humans back, ignoring the increased food preparation demand and employment created by it. did. Masters also opposed mandating COVID vaccines, which, when discussed from a libertarian perspective, were not necessarily anti-vaccine, but he went further and labeled them evil. opposed abortion, a medical procedure she once supported. He appeared to blame antidepressants for the school shooting, referring to his ranking in Tucker Carlson’s search engine (who has also positively cited the Unabomber) but seem to forget that the point of search engines is to rank results.

By avoiding optimism and embracing the Neo-Luddite narrative, Thiel and his supporters are missing out on a major political opportunity to move the Republican political narrative in a new direction.

Masters is no outlier in his Neo-Luddite rhetoric. Deputy JD Vanceanother Thiel is running for the Ohio Senate to ban porn to save his family. Texas Senator Ted Cruza, a longtime patron of Thiel, has blamed the latest technological innovations, such as video games and prescription drugs, for the shootings. Cruz has long come under attack by benevolent technophobia, including in the past attacking encryption, a key technology to protect individuals from surveillance. Missouri Senator Josh Hawley cites CCP-style time limits on social media and bizarre levels of government overreach, while also warning of the CCP’s influence on TikTok.

The idea that technology is a tool for communist domination and a root of social ills is Kaczynskiian and a common theme among Thiel’s political mouthpieces. That Masters cites him directly suggests that these similarities may be more than coincidental: even Thiel himself has floated similar thoughts, most notably That’s when he said in 2018 that AI (artificial intelligence) is communist. Crypto is libertarian. And in 2021, Thiel wondered if Bitcoin could become an instrument of communism as well.

The rhetoric of Thiel’s political advocates, whether calculating kayfabe, sincere, or both, is an iteration of political activism. Trumpism with Kaczynski’s dash, a one-to-n political innovation. Ironically, it’s the overwhelming iterative change that Masters and Thiel warn about in their book Zero to One: Notes on Startups or How to Build the Future.

Right-wing populists see American genocide, not American innovation. And part of the reason was Tealberth’s political rhetoric, in which Neo-Luddism was chosen over technological progressivism. Thiel told Mitt Romney in his 2016:

He was right as a political prophet at the time, but that doesn’t mean he is now.

By eschewing optimism and embracing the neo-Luddite narrative, Thiel and his supporters are missing out on a major political opportunity to move the Republican political narrative in new directions. can work to end the political insanity and zero-sum battles arising from the memetic conflict caused by They forget that the next Donald Trump won’t build a wall in the same way the next Mark Zuckerberg won’t build a social network (to paraphrase zero-to-one). The next breakout Republican agitator builds something new, fresh, and weird. Instead they are doing this.

Masters and Vance, in particular, had a painfully obvious opportunity to carve another avenue for political appeal through the lens of technological progress. But only for cryptocurrency and nuclear issues did they take this approach. Regarding the latter, they have taken on the undeniable failure of the progressive environmental movement. That anti-nuclear fanaticism has led directly to burning more fossil fuels, contributing to the increasing climate change we see today.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

College problems were another obvious opportunity. Masters grew out of his experience running the Teal Fellowship, a charity that challenges the value of college by paying children to drop out and become entrepreneurs. Masters, in particular, say that higher education in America is both a system that Democrats want to fully subsidize and a kind of bogus meritocracy that the left hates, perpetuating the systemic discrimination they denounce. I could use my political energy to point out that

Employer screening for diplomas excludes nearly 80% of Latinos, nearly 70% of African Americans, and 70% of rural Americans (very demographic JD Vance must win a seat in the Senate).

An opportunity to offer something less corny than BUILD A WALL! (and less divisive), while appealing to minority swing voters, was ignored. Instead, it instead blamed black people for gun violence and, along with Vance, promoted the great alternative theory of racism. Both continue to tout Trump’s border wall as a solution to opportunities in a world where jobs and places are becoming increasingly untethered.

Foreign policy saw a similar waste of opportunity, but offered some substantial self-ownership. JD Vance argues that rather than saying who cares about Ukrainians, cheap drones can beat expensive tanks and leading and defending the free world will lead to ballooning deficits and a growing U.S. military presence abroad. You might have welcomed a new era of warfare that doesn’t necessarily mean that.

Instead of blaming antidepressants for gun violence, they could have blamed mental health and the FDA’s barriers to access to medicines. It also serves as a way to protect access to abortion, a popular but ostensibly unspoken issue among Republican women, without stepping into politically divisive reasons.

If Peter Thiel’s political influence operation was technologically progressive, he lobbied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make Reedie the site of a dormant project for Disney’s futuristic city, EPCOT. Made sure not to remove Disney’s jurisdiction over the Creek Improvement District. This is the sort of corporate sovereignty and futuristic industrialism that Thiel described in the aforementioned Kate Unbound essay as only possible on platforms built on the high seas.

For all the problems that arise from scarcity, technological progressivism offers a third alternative to the usual red and blue: the purple pill. Less divisive, more constructive, more progressive.

Whether Mr. Thiel’s pessimism for optimism (and pandering to poor populism) will pay off, or produce lackluster results and cost him the political clout he hoped for, will come in November. It’s not clear until. Whether that happens may depend on Democrats and some Republicans seizing the political opportunity of an optimistic Tech Advancement Platform.

