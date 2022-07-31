



Our newest Google Doodle game will show you how to play the French sport of Petanque and let you compete online with your friends and others.

As you can easily see in today’s Google Doodle game, ptanque is the game of throwing spherical stones called “boules” to get as close as possible to a target ball called a “kochonet” or “jack”. It also moves when hit by the ball. In some ways, the sport is much like grass bowling, but it is usually played on dirt or gravel rather than grass, and there is usually more throwing than rolling.

The name “putanque” comes from a phrase that means to hold the foot firmly in place. Historically, in games played at boule, competitors were usually allowed to make a running start before throwing the boule. I have.

Petanque was first played in the Provence region of France in the early 1900s. He can no longer run, but still boolees he is said to have been created as a way to help friends who want to play games. During the last century, putanque has steadily gained popularity in many countries, especially in Europe and Asia.

Today’s Google Doodle game lets you try out a version of ptanque online on your phone or computer. The gameplay is deceptively simple, basically just flicking or dragging and releasing a boule to throw it at Jack.

The trick is that every aspect of touch/mouse movement is taken into account in ptanque throws. As you can imagine, the direction of your movement affects whether the boolean turns left or right. The speed of the flick affects how far the boule travels, and where you release your mouse/touchscreen determines the height of your throw.

A Google Doodle briefly explains the rules of ptanque and a practice round against an AI opponent before entering competitive mode. Then there is also a solo practice mode for successful boule throws.

Once you feel confident, you can jump into online mode and play against random players or invite your friends to join you in a match. In both cases, you have the option to play singles or doubles, depending on whether you’re looking for cooperative teamwork. When playing online, you can express your thoughts about your game progress with one of four available reactions.

All the while, the Google Doodle has featured food as part of its design, contrasting a duo of green grapes with a pair of purple grapes. The putanque terrain itself is actually half a baguette, cut lengthwise, with herbs and vegetables such as tomatoes visible in the background.

Ptanque’s Google Doodle will only be on the home page for one day, but the game is still playable in the Doodle Blog Archive, so you can always come back and scratch the itch.

