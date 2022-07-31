Can the Innovation Accelerator deliver next-generation military hardware?





As fast-growing small businesses spend internal R&D funds in pursuit of new technologies, they are stepping up efforts to strengthen cooperation with the Department of Defense. These efforts aim to anticipate new military demands for future warfare. One such innovator, MAG Aerospace, has set up new high-tech innovation laboratories across the country to accelerate domestic research and increase collaboration with the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) and the Military Service Institute. established a group.

Beginning as a small intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance company several years ago, MAG is a mid-sized company focused on leveraging dual-use technology and engineering solutions to enhance situational awareness, command and control technology, cybersecurity and satellite communications. It grew into a defense company. systems, electronic warfare and other technologies.

MAG’s new Innovation Center covers a wide range of technology areas, but has the expertise, depth and intent to conduct groundbreaking research and experiments. MAG has Innovation Centers in Mid-Atlantic, New Jersey, and North Carolina, in addition to the Space Coast Innovation Center in Florida.

The Mid-Atlantic Innovation Center, operated by MAG, aims to identify new technologies for software defined radio, artificial intelligence and network operations. The overall rationale is based on a combination of private sector dual-use technologies and partnerships and collaborations with government customers, especially military services. The facility includes a radio frequency lab and a mobile lab equipped for airborne satellite terminal development and performance certification testing, explained MAG President Matthew Bartlett.

MAG representatives manage day-to-day operations for large customers

Bartlett said the lab facility will consist of 33 independent laboratories supporting the development, integration, testing and certification of enabling technologies for artificial intelligence, network operations, software defined radio, open source software and 5G. This innovation center ensures that industry radio, software-defined radio, and waveform development efforts are cost-effective and aligned with the customer’s domain his architecture.

Kris Osborn is the National Interest’s Defense Editor. Osborne previously worked at the Department of Defense as a highly qualified professional in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Army Procurement, Logistics and Technology. Osborne has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist for national television networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox His News, MSNBC, Military His Channel, and The History Channel. He also holds a Master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Image: DVDS.

