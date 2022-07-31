No more traffic jams?Bengaluru is India’s first city to partner with Google | Bangalore





Handling traffic in Bangalore, with its vast number of vehicles on its roads, has become a daunting task for the Bangalore Traffic Police, prompting a new collaboration with tech giant Google to make traffic management easier. came up with BR Ravikanthe Gowda, the Joint Commissioner for Traffic in Bangalore, said it was the first time in the country that the police had directly partnered with Google.

“We are proud to partner with Google to reduce traffic congestion in our city and make traffic easier to manage,” said the top police officer. It will have a positive impact on your daily life: We recently launched a pilot project with Google to optimize the configuration of traffic lights, which is already reducing signal wait times for commuters.

He also said that he is currently trying to use information from Google on all traffic issues in the city. Google uses artificial intelligence to track driving trends in the city and to the traffic police he recommends a revised plan for the day. On average, this has already reduced wait times for commuters by 20%, according to data provided by Google. Besides time, this also saves fuel and avoids unnecessary traffic jams in the city.

Most of the traffic lights in the city will soon be optimized by this technology, and this is expected to have a massive impact. He said at least 10 million cars in the city would soon be affected. Google also shows road closures in the city in real time so commuters can stay informed about disruptions. We also started speed limiting on Google Maps. This helps digitally address overspeeding vehicles in the city.

During a visit to Bengaluru in June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a deadline of 40 months for Karnataka’s BJP government to implement various infrastructure projects across the city to ease congestion.

