Google reiterates that you can protect your privacy online, but you don’t.





Google is in a tough spot. The company says it’s committed to protecting user privacy, but if it tracks what you do online, it can show you personalized ads based on your interests and interests. We built one of the world’s most profitable businesses on the idea that we could. activity.

Google’s real problem is that they not only make the world’s most popular search engine, but they make Chrome, the world’s most widely used browser. This gives the company tremendous influence over how billions of people use the Internet.

Over the past few years, other browser makers have started taking steps to better protect user privacy. Both Safari and Firefox now block third-party his cookies, software used to track users on various websites and apps. Both also offer protection against device fingerprinting, which uses other types of data such as browser, screen resolution, IP address, and browser extensions to track you.

Amid mounting pressure to eliminate cookies, Google said in a 2019 blog post that the web would begin looking for ways to respect user privacy.

Through continuous iteration and feedback, we believe that open standards mechanisms like privacy sandboxes can maintain a healthy, ad-supported web in a way that makes third-party cookies obsolete. doing. Once these approaches address the needs of our users, publishers, and advertisers, and we develop tools to mitigate workarounds, we plan to phase out support for third-party cookies in Chrome. Our intention is to do this within two years.

A privacy sandbox is what Google describes as a “safe environment for personalization that also protects user privacy.” At the time, Google apparently agreed that cookies were bad, but said he wasn’t ready to block them. Blocking cookies opens up bigger privacy issues, such as device fingerprinting.

Google then published a blog post in January 2020 stating that the company was working on a “pathway to phasing out third-party cookies” within two years. It’s been a long road. In fact, the road will only get longer.

Now Google is extending that deadline even further. It has now said it will not phase out his cookies from third parties until late 2024. Already more than two years have passed for him, if you are calculating at home. Google now says he will have at least two more.

One reason is that Google cannot block cookies without figuring out how to replace them. After all, tracking is the lifeblood of the digital advertising economy.

Ironically, Google could do better if it just blocked third-party cookies on a large scale. Given that we already have a lot of information about you based on which Google website you use, we don’t really need that kind of data.

For example, consider search advertising. When you literally tell Google what you’re looking for, it doesn’t need tracking to figure out what relevant ads to show you. Never before has there been such a personalized advertising opportunity.

At the same time, all other advertising platforms rely on third-party cookies to track user information across websites and provide important data such as ad conversions. Blocking these cookies in Chrome puts you at a great disadvantage to Google.

In theory, blocking cookies is good for Google, except that it’s considered very uncompetitive. May be good for privacy, but devastating for ads.

So Google is not only trying to find ways to get rid of cookies, but also trying to provide alternatives that balance privacy and advertising. So far it hasn’t worked. Known as FLoC, its initial effort was widely criticized and rejected by both digital advertisers and privacy advocates. Since then it has moved on to something called Topics and effectively uses Chrome to keep track of everything. We believe this is more privacy-preserving because advertisers don’t really know anything about the individual users they target.

Still, tracking is tracking and privacy is privacy. With this latest delay, Google has made it clear that she can let her web respect the latter, but won’t do it because she can’t let go of the former.

The opinions expressed herein by Inc.com columnists are their own and not those of Inc.com.

