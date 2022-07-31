Hidden icon found in Google Camera update shows foldable Pixel is back





It looks like the on-off-again saga for the Google Pixel Fold/Notepad (whatever you call it) has begun again, thanks to a clue uncovered in the recent Google Camera 8.6 update. The update is mainly[モード]It consisted of Material You with a UI tweak that placed some round buttons on the tab inside a large gray rectangular box. The button now changes color to match the dominant shade of wallpaper used by the user. This is part of the dynamic color feature. However, a 9to5 Google representative dug into the update and discovered a new mode codenamed “Jupiter.” In this mode,[カメラの切り替え]A button appears to the left of the button. This button is for Pixel users who want to switch from taking photos and videos using his array of rear-facing cameras to using the front-facing camera for photos and videos.

Hidden icon in Google Camera update suggests foldable Pixel may be in the works

But the big news here is the icon for this feature showing what looks like a flip phone (dotted line to fold) with an arrow indicating the movement required to close the device. Other than thinking this is a sign that the Pixel Fold and Notepad are still alive, what else can we think of?

This icon is hidden in Google Camera 8.6, so it could indicate that the foldable Pixel is coming.

Nothing 9to5Google found reveals what it does other than hide the camera toggle button when the “Jupiter” button is tapped. This seems to indicate that the “Jupiter” mode is a mode that hides the ability to switch between cameras in use, so it only works with the rear or front camera. is to show previews from both cameras at the same time.

Pixel Fold/Notepad may be making a comeback. The phone was expected to be powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset and sport a 5.85-inch internal display. As a result, the foldable Pixel could look more like the foldable Oppo Find N with a smaller internal display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which could have a much larger 7.6-inch screen. . Let’s not forget that the Pixel Fold/Notepad’s rear camera array was supposed to include the same 12.2MP primary camera and 16MP ultra-wide camera used on the Pixel 5 flagship.

Will Google announce Pixel Fold/Notepad alongside Pixel 7 series this October?

Among the most popular foldable devices in the US are Samsung’s two foldable models and the Motorola RAZR. The Galaxy Z Fold opens like a book, transforming a 6.2-inch smartphone into a 7.6-inch tablet. The Galaxy Z Flip is a pocketable device that unfolds into a 6.7-inch smartphone. The RAZR’s form factor is similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. Interestingly, his 70% of Samsung’s Galaxy Z sales last year came from the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Before rumors of the Pixel Fold/Notepad “turned off again” in May, the device was said to be in mass production in Q3. Assuming Google has resumed work on the device, there’s no reason not to expect the production schedule to stay the same. Google, which is trying to undercut Samsung, was rumored to have decided earlier this year to put the first foldable Pixel’s suggested retail price at $1,399.

So, any surprises for October? Will Google pull the rabbit out of the hat when it announces the Pixel 7 series? Keep your fingers crossed if you want a foldable Pixel.

