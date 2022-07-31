Tokyo metropolitan newspaper group joins legal challenge against Google, Facebook – The Daily Gazette





The Albany metropolitan publisher joins a long line of newspapers suing Google and Facebook, saying the tech giant is hunting down digital ad revenue with monopolistic and anti-competitive practices.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Capital Region Independent Media LLC filed in federal court in Albany a nearly identical lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 200 other newspapers in 22 states.

The complaint states, “The freedom of the press is not in jeopardy, as two digital giants conspired to capture the vast majority of the digital advertising revenue that news outlets need to survive.

Mark Vinceguerra, owner of Capital Region Independent Media, said Friday that Facebook and Google are exploiting newspapers like him.

Digital giants need fresh local content. So they cover newspaper headlines and synopsis. Without paying for newspapers. without incurring the cost of producing it; and without any liability for its accuracy. while maintaining ad revenue.

“Essentially the biggest thing is that they took what we produced and used it to grow their audience,” Binsegera said.

The lawsuit begins by citing Thomas Jefferson’s circa 1787 comments on the importance of newspapers and quickly moves to antitrust investigations against Google and Facebook circa 2020.

At the heart of the lawsuit is a confidential agreement between two companies codenamed Jedi Blue in 2018. These two companies, which were the biggest competitors for digital ad dollars, signed a trade deal to end the competition.

This was an illegal conspiracy to manipulate the market, the lawsuit alleges.

Supporting details within the lawsuit indicate that the newspaper issue predates Jedi Blue.

Newspaper circulation in 2018 had already fallen to the lowest level recorded since comparable data were first collected in 1940. Newspaper advertising revenue fell from $49 billion in 2006 to $16.5 billion in 2017. From 2008 to 2019, the newspaper’s workforce fell by 50%.

Google and Facebook, the dominant forces in their respective fields, continue to exert pressure, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit seeks restitution, along with interest, legal costs, and other relief deemed appropriate as a result of a jury trial by the two companies on allegations of monopoly of the digital advertising market, collusion to restrict trade, and unfair advantage of the companies. I am seeking double damages.

The alternative, the lawsuit argues, would be “the destruction of local news sources, the creation of news deserts, and a serious detriment to American democracy and civic life.”

Vinceguera’s company publishes newspapers from Greenville to Granville and operates an online news site. These newspapers long predate the Internet and possibly the telephone, and even the Whitehall Times telegram dates back to 1815.

But it also has a website and a Facebook page.

“People get to know us by writing ink on paper. says.

widespread problem

Most smaller newspapers have suffered to some degree in the status quo maintained by Google and Facebook, said Diane Kennedy, president of the New York News Publishers Association.

“It really depends a lot on the press,” she said. “Large organizations were able to negotiate payments in exchange for news content.”

The problem is that many people only read the headlines and first few sentences of online news posts. This represents long hours of work for news teams supported by expensive infrastructure. Google makes money on links to headlines and first sentences, even when the rest of the story is hidden behind the newspaper’s website paywall.

“Copyright law has not kept up with technology,” said Kennedy.

The Journalism Competition Prevention Act is a federal law that waives antitrust laws and allows newspaper publishers to band together and negotiate royalties for their content. Small and medium-sized organizations will benefit the most, she added.

Similar measures have benefited Australian newspapers greatly, and variations are being considered in other countries, Kennedy said.

However, despite bipartisan sponsorship, it doesn’t seem to be going smoothly in the US.

America’s Innovation and Online Choice Act is another federal proposal to prohibit large online platforms from self-prioritizing their products or limiting their competitors, which will focus more strictly on advertising revenue. added Kennedy.

John DeAugustine, president and publisher of The Daily Gazette, said The Gazette isn’t one of the newspapers suing big tech companies, but he hasn’t ruled it out.

“Our position on this is that Google and Facebook provide an important service in getting our content to people who may not come to our site directly,” he said. I said “We now fully understand that they receive advertising dollars that can be put into our products, and that the impact can be very detrimental over time. I don’t think the downside of the ad dollars we get outweighs the benefits of getting our content into people’s hands.”

Newspaper trends could change as circumstances change, he said Thursday, the same day Facebook announced it was canceling a partnership program that pays news organizations to display their content. said in the news tab.

“So this is an evolution that has to be watched very carefully,” DeAugustine said.

“There’s not a drop in the bucket for a newspaper our size,” he said.

A newspaper lawsuit against a tech giant started in West Virginia and spread quickly. Wheeling’s Fitzsimmons law firm currently represents 40 ownership groups publishing 225 newspapers in 22 states.

Clayton Fitzsimmons said Friday that there are currently four categories of plaintiffs suing Google and Facebook over their online business practices. Advertisers seeking class action status. Newspapers seeking class action status. There are also independent newspapers, such as Capital Region Independent Media.

Most cases are consolidated as multi-district litigation matters in Manhattan federal court, eliminating the need to go through the same pretrial process of deposition and discovery hundreds of times. He hopes that Binsegera’s lawsuit will be transferred to the same group.

Fitzsimmons said it wasn’t just money that was at stake, but the survival of the news industry and the continuation of what it was doing for democracy. rice field.

Details of The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Business, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2022/07/30/capital-region-newspaper-group-joins-legal-challenge-to-google-facebook/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos