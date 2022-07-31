Jetpack Compose 1.2 Includes Lazy Grid, Google Fonts Support and More





Jetpack Compose 1.2 stabilizes features such as lazy grids, nested scrolling, animation easing curves, and more. In addition, we’ve added some new features, like custom layouts and downloadable fonts, and fixed many issues.

Lazy grids can be constructed using the LazyHorizontalGrid and LazyVerticalGrid APIs. Their behavior is optimized so that only visible items are actually displayed. That is, only visible columns or rows are rendered into memory. The following partial snippet shows how to define a vertical grid with multiple items.

LazyVerticalGrid( columns = GridCells.Fixed(3) ) { items(itemsList) { Text(“Item is $it”, itemModifier) ​​} item { Text(“Single item”, itemModifier) ​​} }

Easing curves extend animation speed control. Specifically, it accelerates or decelerates the animation values ​​at the start or end of the animation. Easing helps create smoother, more realistic animations. In addition to the normal ease in/ease out curves, many other curves are available for things like emphasizing the end of an animation, accelerating or decelerating an animation, and so on. The framework also allows you to define custom easing curves, as in the following example.

val CustomEasing = Easing { fraction -> fraction * fraction } @Composable fun EasingUsage() { val value by animateFloatAsState( targetValue = 1f, animationSpec = tween( durationMillis = 300, easing = CustomEasing ) ) // … }

Nested scrolling allows you to embed a scrollable view inside another scrollable view. Nested scrolling is usually difficult to handle correctly, so Compose divides the scroll hierarchy so that the scroll delta is propagated from the inner view to the outer view when the start or end bounds of the scroll are reached. Provides a nestedScroll modifier that you can define.

Compose 1.2 introduced Lazy Layout as a new feature. This can be viewed as a generalization of the lazy grid. Like Lazy Grid, Lazy Layout renders only the items that are actually visible, improving performance and efficiency.

Additionally, you can now use Google Fonts in your Android apps using the GoogleFont class. This class can be instantiated with a font name and used to create a FontRequest.

As mentioned above, Compose 1.2 fixes a number of bugs and implements many community-requested features. For example, you can disable scrolling for deferred layouts, unify back button behavior for TextFields and EditTexts, and ensure Compose animations respect animation settings in developer options.

Finally, note that Kotlin 1.7.0 is required to update Compose 1.2.

