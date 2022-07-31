Gen Z will use TikTok like Google, upending the old internet order





Google is for search. TikTok is entertainment. At least it used to be. But for a new generation of teenagers and young adults, TikTok is becoming a go-to place for information, taking over the functions of established internet giants. Boasting over a billion users, the service is more than just an app for young people aged 10 to her 25 to watch video clips.

According to EMarketer, TikToks sales are expected to triple this year to $12 billion. His one-third of its users are in the United States alone, where he is 67 million members of his Generation Z. That demographic still shapes shopping habits and is a key prospect for advertisers and technology companies. Younger users’ affinity for startups is also a counterpoint to critics who say the tech companies violate antitrust laws.

If it hadn’t been for TikTok, I wouldn’t be in the career position I have at my current job. I was seated.

Around 40% of young people today use TikTok or Instagram, owned by Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc, instead of Google when searching for lunch recommendations, said Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google. said in an interview with TechCrunch earlier this month. This data comes from a survey of US users aged 18 to he is 24. The search giant, which faces multiple antitrust lawsuits, cites findings like these to highlight the strength of its competition.

We keep learning over and over again that new Internet users don’t have the expectations and mindsets we’re used to. Mr Raghavan said in an interview: The questions they ask are completely different.

Such was the case with Leia Getahorn, who arrived in New York over Juneteenth weekend to start her internship. Using TikTok, the 20-year-old University of California, her senior year, accessed search results created by average consumers and newly connected friends. Thanks to 15-second clips, she no longer has to waste time opening multiple tabs, struggling with long videos, or sorting through years-old clips.

My first week in New York and I was like, OK, where are the good clubs that have a lot of black people and good music? I went to an event in the city and it was a lot of fun. The atmosphere was great.

Not everyone is crazy about TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd. U.S. regulators question whether data about U.S. users will end up in the hands of the Chinese government However, he denied providing information to the Chinese Communist Party. The app has been downloaded by him over 320 million times in the US, according to the researcher’s Sensor Tower.

But for businesses looking to connect with young consumers, a key target for marketers, TikTok offers instant access to a For You page for users to view recent posts and ads. will do so.

Courtney Blagrove and Zan BR, founders of Whipped Urban Dessert Lab, the world’s first oat milk ice cream shop, learned firsthand how TikTok can help their business. A sister store in New York’s Lower East Side was open for only two weeks when the pandemic hit. When they finally reopened, they hired a social media manager to build their presence on places like TikTok.

carmel drizzle

A short clip of caramel sauce dripping into a fresh scoop of ice cream or a cookie crumble falling out of a cup has attracted more than 73,000 TikTok users to follow the ice cream alternative.

Social media has been very important to us, not only for people to see your product when they can’t experience it for themselves, but also for mass messaging.

Almost a year after expanding its presence, sales have increased by 150% from 2021 and the store now serves approximately 500 customers a day. By appearing on users’ For You pages, small businesses can attract viewers and potential customers from across the country and around the world.

Blagrove said it’s a business dream for customers to demand your presence.

Clips are attractive to young TikTok users. A funny, visual answer to their question.

Getahoun, who attends the University of California, Berkeley, was like kids who didn’t like to read.

