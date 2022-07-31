Chorney-Booth: Chef Darren McLean shares the spirit of Canadian cuisine with his cultural chef exchanges





Breadcrumb Trail Link Life Food Calgary chef Darren McLean and Mexican chef Colibri Jimenez go out in search of fresh produce as part of his cultural chef exchange program. Courtesy, DQ Studios Photo by Dave & Quin Cheung /jpg

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn affiliate commissions from purchases made through links on this page.

Article content

One of the best ways to understand another’s culture is to eat together. Food not only tells the cook where it came from and where the personal journey has taken, but the act of breaking bread can spark conversation and deep understanding. As food lovers, when we travel, we tend to look for dishes that incorporate local customs and dishes that make the most of local ingredients. Similarly, curious chefs love working with colleagues to bring new flavors and techniques to their home restaurants.

advertising 2

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The evolution of food has long fascinated and inspired Darren McLean. Darren McLean is the chef at local restaurants Shokunin, Nupo and Eight. Eight is her eight-seat fine dining restaurant, where McLean takes a lucky handful of diners three nights a week. His vision for Canadian cuisine. Before the pandemic, MacLean already had an idea for a program that could bring famous chefs from around the world to Canada and collaborate in some way. Years of intermittent shutdowns and a shortened schedule gave him time to think and create something deeper. This led to the development of his cultural chef exchange programme, which was to be held in segments until the end of the year. The idea is not only to bring culinary styles from around the world to Calgarians, but also to teach visiting chefs about the Canadian food landscape through the multicultural cuisine of landed immigrants and the culinary traditions of indigenous peoples. .

advertising 3

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Contents of the article Calgary chef Darren McLean and Mexican chef Colibri Jimenez at his restaurant Eight. Jimenez is the first chef to participate in McLean’s Cultural Chef Exchange Program. Courtesy, DQ Studios Photo by Dave & Quin Cheung /jpg

My goal is to have as many talented Michelin-starred chefs as possible in Canada to tell the story of Canadian food and give them a look at what a Canadian chef is all about, says McLean. You always learn more about your country through the eyes of others. Each of these chefs has cultural ties within Canada and vice versa.

MacLean invited 10 chefs from around the world for a week. They start by exploring Canadian cuisine, making trips to local restaurants, foraging and fishing expeditions, and other experiences. This is McLean’s home base, so many are in or near Calgary, but he’s also keen to weave in ingredients and perspectives from around the country. The chef will join his panel at SAIT for his discussion and collaborate with MacLean to create a dinner at Eight based on their quest. Eights are hard to come by (dinners for the first part of the program were sold out quickly and at special fine dining prices), so McLean will host Friday night events at Artisan as well. The chef shared his experience.

Advertising 4

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Beef Parsnip + Prairie Seaweed Tempura, Japanese Seaweed Salad with Butter Lettuce is part of Chef Darren McLean’s cultural exchange program with Mexican chef Colibri Jimenez and other international chefs created. Courtesy, DQ Studios Photo by Dave & Quin Cheung /jpg

Colibri Jimenez, chef of the Maria Raiz y Tierra restaurant in Merida, Mexico, came to town earlier this month to participate in the program. I was impressed with what I found in the kitchen.

Jimenez says I didn’t know what to find here. I don’t think Canada is internationally known for its food, but the products I used were great. I was also surprised. I will definitely be back and hope to share more.

King crab dish with kohlrabi and crab liver sauce created by Chef Darren McLean as part of a cultural exchange program with Mexican chef Colibri Jimenez and other international chefs. Courtesy, DQ Studios Photo by Dave & Quin Cheung /jpg

The next exchanges will be with Brazilian chef Alberto Landgraf from August 2nd to 7th and British James Knappet from August 13th to 18th. , but tickets for October and his November dinner will go on sale at noon on August 20 through eightcdn.ca. Bookings for artisan events can be made through shokuninyc.ca, the Tock booking app or his website. SAIT panels are free to attend in person or online, and will also be streamed on each chef’s Instagram live feed.

Advertising 5

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

***

The Cultural Chef Exchange Program is offered in partnership with Food Tourism Strategies, who are also responsible for the Alberta on the Plate Dining Around Festival, August 12-21. The festival will feature restaurants from across the province, serving multi-course set menus featuring Alberta produce and paired with locally produced beverages. Local restaurants in the mix include favorites such as Bridget’s Bar, Dean’s House, and Rain Dog Bar. Whether you’re staying in Calgary or traveling by car from there, it’s a lot of fun to look for special menus. All of which will be posted on his August 1st on his albertaontheplate.com to help food seekers find meals. perfect for their fantasies.

Elizabeth Chorney-Booth can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on her Twitter (@elizaboothy) or her Instagram (@elizabooth).

Sea Urchin Tostadas with Caviar was created by Chef Darren McLean as part of a cultural exchange program with international chefs, including Mexican Chef Colibri Jimenez. Courtesy: DQ Studios Photo: Dave & Quin Cheung /jpg As part of Darren McLean’s Cultural Chef Exchange Program, chefs travel to the woods for fresh produce. Photo courtesy of DQ Studios Dave & Quin Cheung /jpg Mexican chef Colibri Jimenez has a tiny berry he found while searching for fresh ingredients as part of Darren McLean’s cultural chef exchange program. Courtesy: DQ Studios Photo courtesy: Dave & Quin Cheung/jpg Advertise to share this article on his social networks 1

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Sign up to receive daily headline news from the Calgary Herald, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the sign up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Post Media Networks Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for registering.

A welcome email has been sent. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.

The next issue of Calgary Herald Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly.

A problem occurred while signing up.please try again

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calgaryherald.com/life/chorney-booth-chef-darren-maclean-shares-the-spirit-of-canadian-cuisine-with-his-cultural-chef-exchange The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos