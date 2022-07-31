ASML is booming and so are the regions





RepTrak Company reviews the reputation of companies in over 60 countries. In the Netherlands, there are four companies in the Brainport region in the top six. In this series, we ask Philips (1), ASML (2), and VDL (6) where the key to good reputation lies. We speak with Monique Morse, Head of Media Relations, and Nancy Hogenboom, Head of Employer Brands at ASML.

“We are working hard to increase our production capacity,” ASML boss Peter Wennink announced during last month’s quarterly earnings presentation. The Feldhoven-based chip company is still unable to meet the high demand that exploded during the corona pandemic. Many sectors are suffering from chip shortages. The world has come to rely on the semiconductor industry to supply chips.

big responsibility

A great responsibility lies on the shoulders of ASML, which has grown from a Philips spin-off to a market leader in the lithographic equipment space. Chips are everywhere, and the demand for them is higher than ever. The company is the only manufacturer in the world that builds his EUV machines, which are used to manufacture state-of-the-art microchips. ASML is currently looking at ways to significantly increase overall production capacity and how suppliers can grow with it.

Monique Morse

As a result, ASML wants to take things up a notch. One of the biggest issues with this funding, he says, is whether the region can grow with it. “People in the region have always been proud of ASML, especially when the Dutch economy was in decline. We have to, because growth also comes with its drawbacks: the traffic around our place in Feldhoven is getting busier, the schools are filling up, and more and more foreigners are coming to the area. and buying a home has become very difficult for anyone.

Morse feels that responsibility more and more. “We are seen very differently than we were 10 years ago. Everything we say is scrutinized under a magnifying glass. We can no longer behave like startups. Working with partners is very important to foster growth: first, invest in sustainable mobility, discuss housing issues with governments, etc. In principle, ASML is a public-private partnership to develop new housing in the region. I would like to contribute to the realization of

“Good Neighbors”

Morse believes being a good neighbor is key to getting the community on board. “It was part of the neighborhood we grew up in. Contact with our surroundings is important to us and we take responsibility for it.” Neighborhood began organizing his evenings where you could attend and discuss various things. ASML is active in the region as a partner of PSV and Van Gogh’s football team. In addition, the company organizes tutoring in scientific subjects. ASML recently announced that it will be offering mad science technical classes to all elementary schools in the area. “These kinds of initiatives will become increasingly important as a way to strengthen the bonds we have with those around us.”

Visitors to ASML during Neighborhood Evening

Social awareness is also reflected in a company’s reputation. They finished second (again) in this year’s 2022 RepTrak rankings. ASML’s reputation is not the product of our communications department. Every colleague who bikes out of campus here is an ambassador for the company. ”

For outsiders, Mols believes that while there are hints of innovation surrounding ASML, many still don’t know exactly what the company is doing. “So we can show it even more clearly. But whether it needs to be covered in the papers every week? – I don’t think so.”

Politicians are increasingly aware of what ASML is really doing and what is happening in the Brainport region, Mols believes. This is important because without proper support from The Hague it will be difficult to continue to grow. That is why it is so important to effectively tell our story and the story of the Brainport region, and together with our partners to demonstrate the importance of this region to the Netherlands. ”

“We can show our social commitment more clearly. But whether we need to be featured in the newspapers every week? – I don’t think so.”

Monique Morse Attracting New Talent

Nanci Hogenboom, Head of Employer Brands, is grappling with another big challenge: attracting new talent. What are your unique selling points? “Working in ASML means writing the textbooks of the future.

nancy hogenboom

The level of engagement of our current 32,000 employees is also an issue. “The key question is how do we preserve the good parts of our culture and identity while becoming a more inclusive and international company?” , but we also consider various practical issues. For example, ASML’s restaurant not only serves cheese his sandwiches with a glass of milk, but also Asian, Indian and South American dishes. “That’s how we show people that they are welcome and that we think of them.”

extreme cooperation

Hogenboom has worked with various companies in the United States and elsewhere, but at ASML he found an extreme level of collaboration that he had never encountered before. “When we need to solve a problem, 10 people from different companies come together right away and work on it. But now that ASML is growing rapidly, Hogenboom points out, it’s becoming more difficult: “We now have to include this structurally in our business operations. It’s going to take a while, but it’s important because we don’t want to lose that ability.”

“That’s actually true for so many things in ASML,” adds Mols. “For innovation you need a certain amount of freedom. People need to be able to be a little bit headstrong. Because if you want to keep growing, that is also essential.”

“Brainport plays a vital role.”

Morse also agrees that the cooperation in the Brainport area has been impressive. The fact that ASML is derived from Philips is a good example. “We had no capital at first, so Philips and the government helped us with innovation loans. We were unable or unwilling to do it all on our own, which has grown into a great supplier system in which Brainport plays a key role.”

Brainport sees ways to create broader prosperity in which everyone in the region can participate in its position. Being smart doesn’t necessarily mean getting a PhD, but it means wanting to be a part of something bigger than yourself. That social approach is essential. You can’t succeed if you don’t have the right environment. ”

Cover photo: Heart of ASML building for hospital workers under heavy strain due to coronavirus, May 2020. Image: ASML / Bart van Overbeek.

