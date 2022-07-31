



Google is celebrating France’s iconic outdoor sport, Petanque, with a special interactive doodle on Sunday.

The game allows users to throw boules with a click of the mouse and compete online against friends or random players around the world.

If you’ve been to France on vacation, you’ve seen people playing ptanque at some point. Here’s everything you need to know about the sport and today’s Google Doodle.

Google Doodle celebrating ptanque on Sunday 31st July (Photo: Google) What is ptanque?

Petanque is one of the groups of boolean sports popular in many European countries as well as in the former French colonies of Africa and Asia.

Their origins lie with the ancient Greeks who played their own game of throwing flat stones and then a ball of stones. The Romans then added target balls and established the basic rules that continue to this day before taking the game to France.

The modern form of petanque has existed since its birth in Provence, France in 1907.

Prior to this, a version of the boule known as the Jou Provence gained popularity after gaining prominence in the late 19th century. This involved the player rolling the boule or running three steps and then throwing it.

A café owner called Ernest Pitiot tweaked the rules of the game to remove the execution element in order to allow access for his friend Jules Lenoir, who was afflicted with severe rheumatoid arthritis.

Petanques are a familiar sight in town squares across France (Photo: Getty Images)

Pitiot shortened the length of the pitch by about half, forcing the players to throw the boule while still.

Originally known as Pietanque (meaning planted feet), it eventually evolved into its current name, Pétanque.

The game rules are simple. Players throw, toss, or toss a metal ball in an attempt to finish closest to a target ball over a series of rounds. The first team he reaches 13 points wins.

The opposing player can try and smash the opponent’s boule out of the way of the target. This is a tactic called shooting.

Petanque is commonly played on hard dirt or gravel and is a familiar sight in town squares across France, but it can also be played in dedicated arenas called Boulodrome.

Best known as a leisure activity, the sport is also played competitively in international tournaments featuring the world’s best players, such as France’s Mondial-la-Marseillaise and England’s La British Open.

Learn more about Google Doodle How to play ptanque Google Doodle

Google Doodle lets you immerse yourself in a series of anthropomorphic olives playing a game of ptanque. All of this is set to a quirky soundtrack (which you can mute if it’s too loud).

After a brief tutorial explaining the rules, players are given the opportunity to travel to Baggett’s Bologrome and face off against friends or random opponents on the Internet (or hone their skills in real life).

Controls are simple, just like the real game, with players dragging the mouse to aim the toss at the target.

However, like previous Google Doodle games such as Rubik’s Cube and Pac-Man, its addictive nature can keep you occupied most of the day.

